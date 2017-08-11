TENNIS: Callahan, Hansson win doubles title at Edwardsville Futures

EDWARDSVILLE – A month ago, Hunter Callahan and Gustav Hansson met for the first time.

On Friday, they were Edwardsville Futures doubles champions.

Callahan and Hansson celebrated a doubles championships by knocking off top-seeded Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson 6-3, 6-4 in the title match at Edwardsville High School. It's the first Futures championship for Hansson and the second for Callahan.

Callahan and Hansson could meet each other in the singles championship match on Sunday if they both win their semifinal matches on Saturday. No player has won both singles and doubles championships in the seven-year history for the Edwardsville Futures.

“It's been a great tournament for me,” Hansson said.

Callahan graduated from Ohio State University in '15. He won 84 matches in singles and 57 in doubles in his four years with the Buckeyes.

Hansson, who is from Karlskrona, Sweden, will be a senior at the University of Mississippi this fall. He's a three-time all-SEC selection and has 62 singles and 42 doubles victories.

Four weeks ago, they decided to become a doubles team after meeting each other in a hotel room.

“We just saw that we each didn't have a partner and wanted to play together and that's how it worked really,” Callahan said.

Callahan and Hansson didn't lose a set in their four doubles matches at the Edwardsville Futures. They began tournament play on Tuesday with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Aron Hiltzik and Jeffrey Schorsch in the first round, upset third-seeded Nathaniel Lammons and Keegan Smith in two sets in the quarterfinals on Wednesday and beat Aziz Dougaz and Guy Orly Iradukunda in two sets in Thursday's semifinals.

On Friday, Callahan and Hansson scored three break points to beat Galloway and Lawson in the finals.

Callahan said Hansson has been a great doubles partner even though they have been playing together for a short time.

“He returns well and I volley well,” he said. “He carries me and he's always positive and he's never down and he always picks me up when he knows when I'm a little down. I think we really mesh well together. It's one of those things where we know we play well together.”

With the first set tied at 1-1, Callahan and Hansson scored three straight points to take a 4-1 lead. Leading 5-3, they scored on a break point to win the first set.

With Callahan and Hansson leading 2-1 in the second, Galloway and Lawson had a chance to tie it on their serve with the score at deuce. But Lawson double faulted on his serve, giving Callahan and Hansson a 3-1 lead. Then, they scored a point on their serve to increase their lead to 4-1.

“It's always nice to get a little gift that you get a double fault on deuce point,” Callahan said.

Galloway and Lawson had not lost a set until Friday.

“It's a little disappointing to get this far and not play your best,” said Galloway, who played tennis for four years at Wofford College before graduating in '15. “Everyone wants to play their best. They played well and they took it to us and I tip my hat to them.”

Galloway and Lawson beat Jonathan Binding and Francisco Dias in the first round, Charlie Emhardt and Alfredo Perez in the quarterfinals and Hunter and Yates Johnson in the semifinals.

“It's our fourth tournament together and we were 0-3 all time,” said Lawson, who played at the University of Notre Dame before graduating in '16. “We lost the first round of every tournament and we won three in a row to get to the finals and showed our true colors.”