Tickets for Class 4A Ottawa Sectional title game are available for purchase

Edwardsville High boys' basketball fans will get an opportunity to purchase tickets for the Friday's Class 4A Ottawa Sectional championship game between the Tigers and the Danville Vikings that is scheduled for 7 p.m.

Tickets are available until noon on Friday during regular school hours and they will be sold at the athletic office. All tickets are general admission and are sold for $5 each. Fans who plan to attend the game are encouraged to buy tickets in advance.

The Tigers advanced to the sectional championship game by beating Belleville West 56-43 in the sectional semifinals on Tuesday at Collinsville. Edwardsville is 29-1.

For more information, contact the Edwardsville Athletic Department at 618-655-6744.