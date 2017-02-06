WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Alton girls' bowlers qualify for sectionals

GIRLS’ BOWLING

TRIAD REGIONAL -- The Alton Redbirds and five local individuals qualified for the Belleville East Sectional tournament on Saturday.

The Redbirds placed second out of 13 teams with a six-game score of 5,577 pins at the Triad Regional on Saturday at Camelot Bowl. Collinsville won the regional title with a 6,127.

Alton was leading the Kahoks by 34 pins after the first game before Collinsville took over the rest of the way. Triad and Jersey finished third and fourth, respectively, and will also head to sectionals.

Ashley Heistand was Alton’s top performer, placing fourth with a 1,235. Alex Bergin placed sixth with an 1,177 and Addison Beys finished seventh with a 1,156.

Shelby Jones of Marquette Catholic, Ashley Westbrook of Civic Memorial, Sydney Sahuri and Rachel McTague of Edwardsville and Ashley Heiman of Granite City qualified for sectionals as individuals.

Jones became Marquette’s first sectional qualifier after placing 10th with an 1,127. Westbrook is heading to sectionals for the second straight year after finishing 11th with an 1,119.

Sahuri, McTague and Heiman will make their first trip to sectionals, which starts at 9 a.m. at Bel-Air Bowl in Belleville.

Edwardsville finished seventh with a 4,231, CM placed eighth with a 4,116, Granite City was ninth with a 4,071 and Marquette came in 12th with a 3,152.

Metro East Lutheran was 10th with a 3,373, Roxana placed 11th with a 3,169 and EA-WR came in 13th with a 2,766, but none of them had a sectional qualifier.

WRESTLING

CLASS 2A JERSEY REGIONAL -- The Civic Memorial Eagles qualified two wrestlers to the Class 2A Mascoutah Sectional this weekend.

Brandon Carpenter and Brady Christeson will be the Eagles’ sectional representatives after finishing first and second, respectively, at the Class 2A Jersey Regional on Saturday.

Carpenter came out on top at 195 after pinning Cahokia’s Danny Brownlee in the second period of the championship match and Christeson lost by technical fall to Waterloo’s Dalton Viglasky in the 138 title match.

CM finished seventh out of nine teams with 72 points. Cahokia won the regional with 183.

The Mascoutah Sectional begins on Friday and ends Saturday.

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 53, MCCLUER NORTH 46 -- Marquette got four players score in double figures in its home victory over the Stars on Friday.

Reagan Snider scored 14 points, Isaiah Ervin finished with 13, Sammy Green had 12 and Jake Hall added 11 for the Explorers, who improved to 23-3 with three regular season games remaining. They play another home game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Highland.

Marquette led 20-9 after the first quarter and 35-21 at halftime.

ROXANA 64, LEBANON 49 -- Zach Golenor went 14 for 14 from the free-throw line and finished with 26 points to lead the Shells to a home victory over the Greyhounds on Saturday.

Roxana won its third straight game and improved to 12-13 with four regular season games remaining. It will play a road game against Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Cody McMillen scored 14 points and Zack Haas added 13 for the Shells led 35-18 at halftime.

EA-WR 71, BRUSSELS 47 -- The Oilers picked up their first road win of the season on Friday with the victory over the Raiders.

EA-WR improved to 6-17, four of those wins came at home and the other came at the Carlinville Tournament.

Zaide Wilson finished with 20 points, Jake Roustio scored 15 and Joel Biesk added 10 for the Oilers, who will play another road game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Mount Olive. They are 0-2 in Prairie State Conference play.

NEW ATHENS 40, FATHER MCGIVNEY 30 -- Logan Shumate finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds to lead the Griffins in their loss to the Yellow Jackets on Saturday at home.

Father McGivney lost its fifth straight game and dropped to 2-21 with five regular season games to go. It will play another home game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against Valmeyer.

BELLEVILLE EAST 65, ALTON 55 -- Alton junior Kevin Caldwell, Jr. turned in another strong performance against the Lancers on Friday. But it wasn’t enough to help the Redbirds beat Belleville East for the second time this season.

Caldwell scored 25 points, becoming the Alton player to finish in double figures. In the last meeting on Dec. 20 at Belleville East, he scored 24 points, including the game-winning 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left, to lift the Redbirds to a 66-63 win over the Lancers.

Alton dropped to 11-9 overall and 5-5 in Southwestern Conference play with five games remaining. The Redbirds play a road game at Taylorville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

COLLINSVILLE 44, GRANITE CITY 31 -- The Warriors dropped to 0-17 overall and 0-8 in Southwestern Conference play with the loss to the Kahoks on Friday at home.

Jacob Spears scored nine points to lead Granite City, which led 9-4 after the first quarter.

The Warriors have seven regular season games left. They play a home game against Hazelwood West at 7:30 tonight.

MID-STATES HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 4, KIRKWOOD 1; EDWARDSVILLE 6, CBC 1 -- The Tigers are off to a 2-0 start in the Mid-States Challenge Cup preliminary round after beating the Pioneers and Cadets over the weekend.

EHS beat Kirkwood on Friday at Webster Groves Ice Rink thanks to goals from Stanley Lucas, Tyler Schaeffer, Trevor Henson and Lucas Tucker. The next night, Lucas scored a pair of goals and Tucker, Schaeffer, Rory Margherio and Connor Stewart each scored a goal to lift the Tigers to a win over CBC at Affton Ice Rink.

Edwardsville improved to 17-5-1 and will play Fort Zumwalt West at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Queeny Park to wrap up preliminary round play.

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 64, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 33 -- Allie Troeckler scored 31 points to lead the Eagles to a win over the Raiders on Saturday in the Quincy Notre Dame Shootout. She was the only CM player in double figures.

It’s the second straight game Troeckler scored 30 or more points. She poured in 30 against Triad on Thursday.

CM improved to 24-2 with two regular season games left. It plays a home game against Mascoutah at 7:30 tonight.

SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 58, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 49 -- The Knights ended their regular season at 8-16 after losing to Springfield Lutheran on Saturday at home.

MELHS lost its fourth straight game and will play Madison at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Class 1A Madison Regional semifinals.