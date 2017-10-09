WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Marquette beats Dupo, clinches state playoff berth

The Marquette Catholic Explorers are headed back to the state playoffs.

The Alton school clinched a state playoff berth after cruising to a 55-0 win over the Dupo Tigers on Saturday at Public School Stadium.

The Explorers improved to 6-1 overall and 4-0 in Prairie State Conference play. They will play the South Mac Chargers – a team combined of Bunker Hill and Mount Olive players – at 7 p.m. Friday at Bunker Hill. South Mac is also 4-0 in league play.

Marquette led 27-0 after the first quarter and never looked back. D'Avion Peebles and Treven Swingler each scored two touchdowns and John Blachford, Aaron Gregory, Kyle Begnel and Davon Fields had a touchdown apiece.

The Explorers won their first five games before losing to Taylorville – which beat Marquette in a first-round Class 4A state playoff game last year – on Sept. 29.

Marquette came up one point shy of its season-high point total on Saturday against Dupo, which dropped to 0-7. The Explorers scored 56 points in their win over Pawnee on Sept. 22.

Marquette is guaranteed its third straight trip to the state playoffs.

GIRLS TENNIS

SOUTH CENTRAL CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT – Roxana's Sara Kreutztrager and Haley Milazzo captured a South Central Conference doubles championship on Saturday, when they defeated Hillsboro's Macey Eddington and Annie Mattson 6-0, 6-2 in the championship match in the four-team tournament at Greenvillle University.

Kreutztrager and Milazzo, both seniors, won the only conference title for the Shells and they earned all-conference honors.

Also for Roxana, Abbey and Lauren Gegen finished fourth in doubles.

Roxana is back in action at 1 p.m. Friday in the Class A Althoff Sectional. The Shells finished 11-2 in dual matches this season. On Thursday, they wrapped up their dual match season with a contest at Althoff and lost to the Crusaders 9-0.

CROSS COUNTRY

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER INVITATIONAL – East Alton-Wood River, Marquette Catholic, Father McGivney and Civic Memorial were the local teams that competed in the East Alton-Wood River Invitational on Saturday at Belk Park.There were no team scores. The cross country meet is divided into classes – freshman, sophomore, junior and senior – in both boys and girls divisions.

Marquette sophomore Riley Vickrey turned in the best finish out of the area runners, placing fourth with a 20:06 in the sophomore girls race. Last year, she won the freshman girls championship.

Civic Memorial had fifth-place finishes from Ryan Allison (senior girls) and Mark Eldridge (sophomore boys).

Father McGivney got a fifth-place finish from Brandon Arhing in the freshman boys race.

EA-WR's best finish came from Meagan Wallendorff. She placed 12th in the junior girls race.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Roxana def. Dupo 21-10, 21-8

Wesclin def. Roxana 21-19, 21-7

Roxana def. Lovejoy 21-8, 21-7

Red Bud def. Roxana 21-8, 14-21, 15-10

Trico def. Roxana 21-10, 17-21, 16-14

Edwardsville def. Addison Trail 25-12, 25-17

Edwardsville def. Geneva 25-21, 25-19

Minooka def. Edwardsville 25-18, 25-19

Edwardsville def. Wheaton North 25-20, 25-23

Edwardsville def. Naperville North 25-18, 25-17

BOYS SOCCER

Metro East Lutheran 3, Lebanon 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Kirkwood 5, Edwardsville 0

Ursuline 1, Marquette Catholic 0