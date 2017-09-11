WEEKEND ROUNDUP: Marquette ties Belleville West in boys soccer

The Marquette Catholic boys soccer team is now 5-2-1 after finishing in a 1-1 tie with the Belleville West Maroons on Saturday at Gordon Moore Park.

Nick LaFata scored the Explorers' only goal in the 18th minute of the first half. His goal gave his team a 1-0 lead before Belleville West rallied to tie it on a goal by Garrett Bass later in the half.

After starting its season with a 2-1 loss to Triad on Aug. 22, Marquette rallied to win four matches in a row, outscoring its opponents 29-0. The Alton school won the St. Anthony's Tournament in Effingham on Aug. 25-26 by going 3-0.

The Explorers had their four-match winning streak snapped with a 2-1 loss to Gibault on Aug. 30. They got back on the winning track on Sept. 6 with a 2-1 win over Belleville East.

Marquette is back in action at 6:30 tonight against the Granite City Warriors at Gene Baker Field. The Warriors (1-7) won their first match of the season on Saturday, beating Sacred Heart-Griffin 2-1 in Springfield.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Marquette Catholic def. Bunker Hill 25-19, 25-17

Marquette Catholic def. Springfield Lanphier 25-17, 25-13

Marquette Catholic def. Wesclin 16-25, 25-19, 15-11

Alton def. Jersey 25-20, 22-25, 15-11

Fort Zumwalt North def. Alton 25-17, 25-13

Triad def. Alton 25-20, 25-22

Alton def. Granite City 25-22, 25-21

Jersey def. Granite City 25-20, 25-17, 16-14

Civic Memorial def. Jersey 22-25, 25-19, 16-14

Lincolnwood def. Roxana 25-21, 25-17

Roxana def. Springfield Calvary 25-12, 25-11

Roxana def. Father McGivney 25-16, 25-4

Roxana def. Nokomis 25-20 25-19

Roxana def. Hillsboro 25-17, 21-25, 15-13

Father McGivney def. Springfield Calvary 25-17, 25-15

Lincolnwood def. Father McGivney 25-15, 25-11

South County (Ill.) def. Father McGivney 25-13, 25-22

Edwardsville def. Bloomington 25-19, 25-20

Edwardsville def. Owensboro Catholic 25-12, 25-9

St. Pius (Mo.) def. Edwardsville 25-20, 25-19

Edwardsville def. Naperville Central 20-25, 25-21, 25-17

Edwardsville def. Lexington Henry Clay 25-15, 22-25, 25-14

BOYS SOCCER

Granite City 2, Sacred-Heart Griffin 1

EA-WR 5, Lebanon 1

Civic Memorial 5, Metro East Lutheran 0

Edwardsville 8, Williamsville 0

Edwardsville 6, Glenbrook South 0

Aurora West 2, Edwardsville 1

BOYS GOLF

MATTOON INVITATIONAL – Edwardsville senior Ben Tyrrell set course and tournament records over the weekend at the Mattoon Invitational at Meadowview Golf Course.

Tyrrell shot a course-record 10-under-62 on the first day on Friday en route to finishing with a two-day tournament record score of 134. He fired a 72 on Saturday.

Tyrrell also helped the Tigers win the tournament with a 597.

CARBONDALE 2-MAN CHALLENGE – The Granite City Warriors placed 14th with a 229 at the Terrier 2-Man Challenge on Friday in Carbondale.

Drew Wielgus and Bennett Smallie teamed up to finish with a 71 to lead the Warriors.

GIRLS GOLF

ALTON INVITATIONAL – Edwardsville finished second with a 327, Alton placed fifth with a 364 and Granite City came in 11th with a 411 at the Alton Invitational on Saturday at Rolling Hills Golf Course.

EHS' Addasyn Zeller finished second with a 75. She tied O'Fallon's Brooke Boatman for the best score, but lost in a one-hole playoff for the individual championship.

Alton's Morgan Bemis came in third with a 76.

GIRLS TENNIS

JACKSONVILLE INVITATIONAL – The Alton Redbirds shared the team title with the Glenwood Titans at the Jacksonville Invitational on Saturday.

Both teams finished in a tie for first with 24 points in the eight-team tournament. Hannah Macias won the No. 2 singles championship after beating Pekin's Laurella Everhart in the finals, Abby Fischer placed second in No. 1 singles and the doubles teams of Maddie Saenz/Nikki Lowe and Cali Giertz/Mackenzie Giertz placed third.

HERRIN INVITATIONAL – The Metro East Lutheran Knights got a third-place finish from Tori Roderick at No. 2 singles and a consolation championship at No. 1 doubles from Maycen O'Leary and Kathryn Butler

Edwardsville 9, Jefferson City (Mo.) 0

FIELD HOCKEY

Marquette Catholic 3, Clayton 2

Lafayette 2, Edwardsville 1

CROSS COUNTRY

FIRST TO THE FINISH INVITATIONAL – The Edwardsville girls squad finished in a tie for fourth with Hinsdale Central with 143 points in the Class 3A division of the First To The Finish Invitational on Saturday at Detweiller Park in Peoria, which is also the site of the IHSA state meet.

Three Edwardsville runners placed in the top 25. Abby Korak placed 14th with a 17:55, Melissa Spencer finished 20th with an 18:10 and Abby Schrobilgen came in 21st with an 18:13.

In the boys race, Granite City junior Andrew O'Keefe finished 30th with a 15:24. Edwardsville placed 18th with 499 points and was led by Francesco Romano with a 54th-place finish in 15:44.

BELLEVILLE WEST INVITATIONAL – Alton, Granite City, Civic Memorial and Father McGivney competed in the Belleville West Invitational on Saturday.

Alton's Cassius Havis turned in the top finish out of all of the area runners, placing fifth with a 16:22 in the boys race. Tyler Guthrie finished eighth with a 16:33 in the boys race to lead Father McGivney.

Zoey Lewis of Civic Memorial finished 16th with a 21:32 and Granite City's Alyssa Comer came in 17th with a 21:48 in the girls race.