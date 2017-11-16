WINTER SPORTS NOTEBOOK: Granite City High School

× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Zidane Moore

BOYS BASKETBALL

After a year hiatus, Gerard Moore is back into head coaching this winter.

Moore takes over the Granite City boys basketball team. He’s the Warriors’ third head coach in three years. He replaces Raffi Karibian, who headed the program last winter before resigning.

Moore will look to help the Warriors get back on the winning track this winter. Granite City finished with one win last winter after getting 14 the year before. The Warriors beat Hazelwood West for their only victory.

“My hope for these guys is for them to compete and they have been doing that in practice,” Moore said “They're working really hard.”

The Warriors just two returning players from last year's team – juniors Zidane Moore and Nick Grote.

Zidane, the coach's son, is the top returning scorer. He averaged 6.3 points per game last year.

“He will be our floor general and he will be our point guard,” Gerard Moore said. “His experience at the varsity level handling the ball and finishing up our offense will be huge.”

Sophomore Freddy Edwards, who was the team's top scorer at 9 points per game, didn't return to the team this year. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury during football season.

Moore, who played college ball at New Mexico State University, coached the Riverview Gardens boys basketball program for two years (2014-2016). He also worked as an assistant under Steve Roustio for four years at GCHS.

The Warriors start their season -- and the Moore era -- at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21 against the Nokomis Redskins at a StoveTop Stuffing tournament at Memorial Gymnasium.

WRESTLING

Despite losing two of its top wrestlers -- Kyle Thompson and Korinthian Nabors -- to graduation, the Warriors are setting their sights on turning in another solid season on the mats.

Seniors Chase Nelson, Jared Skaggs, Chris Santiago, Josh Harsh and Brendan Davis and sophomore Reide Wilson are among the top returning wrestlers from last year’s team that finished 13-7 overall and 5-2 in Southwestern Conference, its 83rd consecutive winning season.

“I think we can be competitive,” said George Kirgan, who returns for his sixth season as Granite City coach. “We have a lot of promise here. We have a good freshman group.”

Nelson, Harsh, Santiago and Wilson qualified for sectionals and were named on the all-conference team last year.

Thompson and Nabors also earned all-league honors a year ago. Thompson finished with 38 wins and was the team’s lone state qualifier at 195 and Nabors won 30 matches and a regional title at 285.

The Warriors, who have 1,475 victories in 84 seasons, start their season on Nov. 22 with a quadrangular match against Cahokia, East St. Louis and Mount Zion at Cahokia.

HOCKEY

The Warriors will rely on returning players Grant Jackson and juniors Alec Marshall, Isiah Hensley and Toby Jones and sophomore Sam Wielgus to help the team improve on last year's 8-10-3 record.

So far, the Warriors are off to a 3-2 start. They won three games in a row after starting their season with back-to-back losses to Freeburg/Waterloo and Columbia. They return to action on Nov. 27 against Bethalto.

Jackson, a senior, finished with 542 saves in goal last year. Marshall, who is from Mascoutah, is the team's top returning scorer with 24 goals. Hensley and Wielgus each had four goals in the '16-17 season.

Granite City has 12 freshmen on its team. One of them, Bryce Norton, scored a hat trick in the Warriors' 8-6 win over Highland on Nov. 8, their first win of the season.

Dany Greene is back for his second season as Granite City coach.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

The Warriors have only two returning players – seniors Donyai Garrett and Viktoria Johnson – from last year's team that finished 9-15.

Garrett, an all-Southwestern Conference selection last year, will play for the Warriors until December because she's graduating early. She was the team's second-leading scorer at nine points per game last winter.

Granite City lost four seniors to graduation, including Addaya Moore, who was the Warriors' leading scorer at 21.5 points per game last year and is now playing at the University of Illinois.

The Warriors start their season at 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 against Madison at Memorial Gymnasium.

Whitney Sykes-Rogers returns for her fourth season as head coach.

BOWLING

Sophomore David Reagan returns for another season to the Granite City boys bowling team after turning a strong freshman season that included a trip to the Collinsville Sectional last winter.

Reagan will lead a boys team that has four seniors -- brothers Ricky and Corey Hard, Cody Kuenkler and Dylan Adams.

Senior Morgan Fazio is the top returning bowler for the girls team. Last year, she came up one place short of a trip to sectionals.

Melanie Williams -- a two-time state qualifier for GCHS in 2002-2003 -- returns for her sixth season as Granite City coach.

The boys team has a home match at 3:30 on Nov. 16 against Alton at Airport Bowl.

The girls squad starts its sason on Nov. 25 at the Triad Tournament at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.