WRESTLING: EA-WR's Blasioli advances to state championship match

CHAMPAIGN – Zac Blasioli is a victory away from giving East Alton-Wood River coach Dave Sobol a nice sendoff.

The EA-WR senior will be wrestling for a state championship for the second straight year. He advanced to the Class 1A 132-pound title match after coming from behind to beat Hunter Luke of Lena-Winslow 3-1 in the semifinals on Friday at the University of Illinois' State Farm Center.

Blasioli will face Trey Hild of Porta, who is 49-0. He's the only Greater Alton wrestler in Saturday's finals.

Blasioli will pick up his third medal of his high school career. He placed third at 152 last year and sixth at 160 as a freshman.

“He dropped down three weight classes from 152 to 132,” Sobol said. “This is his second chance at a state title, so we’ll take every opportunity we can to get a title.”

Josh Bennett was the last EA-WR wrestler to win a state title. He came out on top at 103 in 2009.

Blasioli and Luke were tied at 1-1 before Blasioli scored a two-point takedown with 12 seconds left in the third period to pull oft the win. He's now 35-1.

“That was a tight match,” Sobol said. “It was a close match. It’s semifinals at state. It should be a good match.”

Championship matches are scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. The starting weight class is 152.

Blasioli's teammate, Drew Sobol, is guaranteed a state medal for the second year in a row at 106. He lost 3-0 to Pauley Keane of McNamara in the semifinals.

“That was a tough loss,” said Dave Sobol, who is Drew’s father. “You can’t be at your best all of the time. It’s a tough loss for him. My heart goes out to him. It wasn’t for lack of effort. I’m proud of him.”

Sobol (43-3) will wrestle the winner between Monticello's Ethan O'Linc and Heyworth's Levin Neuleib in the semifinal wrestlebacks. Sobol finished fourth last year.

Sobol plans to retire as EA-WR wrestling coach after the wrestling season comes to an end on Saturday. He said he’s thrilled that he’s going to end his career with two state placewinners.

“It’s a heck of a way to go out,” he said.

Keontay Holmes will earn his first medal of his high school wrestling career. After winning his first two rounds, the Alton senior lost to Willowbrook's Jack Jessen in the semifinals at 182 in Class 3A. Holmes will wrestle the winner between Dundee-Crown's Chase Rapp and Prospect's Alex Koczwara in the semifinal wrestlebacks

Holmes (37-11) will be the ninth Alton state placewinner in program history.

“I’m going to go out there and get third,” he said. “It’s my first time here, so I’m going to get the highest I can get while I’m up here.”

A pair of Edwardsville wrestlers will earn all-state honors despite losing semifinal matches on Friday in Class 3A. Freshman Luke Odom lost 6-5 to Montini's Dylan Ragusin at 106 and sophomore Noah Surtin lost 6-1 to Stagg's Domenic Zaccone at 113.

Odom (41-5) will wrestle the winner between Marmion's Michael Jaffe and Downers Grove North's Nate Cummings in the 106 semifinal wrestlebacks. Surtin (36-7) will wrestle the winner between Peter Ogunsanya, Jr. of Oak-Park-River Forest and and Travis Ford-Melton of Marian Catholic in the 113 semifinal wrestlebacks.

Both Odom and Surtin will earned their first all-state medal, making it the first time in program history that Edwardsville will have two state placewinners in the same year. The Tigers have nine state placewinners in their history.

“We would have liked to see both of them in the finals,” Edwardsville coach Jon Wagner said. “I’m sure the other coaches do, too. They both had a strong tournament so far and they both had great seasons. Now we just have to go back and regroup and see how we can get on the podium tomorrow.”

Civic Memorial senior Brandon Carpenter and Granite City senior Kyle Thompson are still alive at 195 in the state tournament. They will be wrestling in the quarterfinal wrestlebacks on Saturday morning and a win will advance them to the medal round. Carpenter is in 2A and Thompson is in 3A.

Thompson will wrestle Plainfield North's Matt Hennessey in the quarterfinal wrestlebacks. Last week, he beat Hennessey in the semifinals of the Normal Community Sectional en route to a sectional championship.

Thompson (38-9), who is competing at state for the second straight year, pinned Wheaton North's Bo Neidballa in the second period in a first-round wrestleback match on Friday to remain alive.

Carpenter will wrestle Glenwood's Hunter Crumley in the quarterfinal wrestlebacks. He pinned Bloomington's Kalon Cross in the first period of a first-round wrestleback match on Friday.

Roxana's Brett Nyswonger was eliminated in the first round at 285 at Class 1A after getting pinned by Knoxville's Ricky Cantu.

EA-WR's Jon Wright also competed at 285 in Class 1A and finished 0-2. He was pinned by LeRoy's Alex Lamont in the first round, then was pinned by West Carroll's Josh Anderson in a first-round wrestleback match.

Rafael Roman and Baylor Montgomery of Edwardsville were eliminated from state medal contention in Class 3A. Roman finished 0-2 at 145 after getting pinned by Glenbard North's Abe Assad in a first-round wrestleback match and Montgomery lost 7-1 to Glenbard North's Anthony Marre in the first round.