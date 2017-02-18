WRESTLING: EA-WR's Blasioli captures state championship

CHAMPAIGN – East Alton-Wood River senior Zac Blasioli brought home another state medal on Saturday.

This time, he came out on top.

Blasioli became the Oilers' second state champion in program history after edging Porta's Trey Hild 7-5 in the 132-pound championship match at the Class 1A state tournament at State Farm Center. He finished with a 36-1 record.

Blasioli became the first EA-WR wrestler since Josh Bennett in 2009 to win a state title. He's also the school's only wrestler to earn all-state honors three times.

“It's awesome,” Blasioli said. “I wrestle for myself, my family, my coaches. It's not really about the town. I love my town, but I wrestle for myself, my family and my coaches.”

Blasioli also put an amazing end to Dave Sobol's coaching career at EA-WR. Sobol has retired as the Oilers' coach.

“I know he's retiring and this is his last high school tournament ever,” the EA-WR senior said. “I just wanted to give him a good sendoff.”

Blasioli was one of four Greater Alton wrestlers – all of them are seniors – who placed at the state tournament. EA-WR's Drew Sobol finished fourth at 106 in Class 1A, Alton's Keontay Holmes placed third at 182 at Class 3A and Civic Memorial's Brandon Carpenter came in fifth at 195 in Class 2A.

Also, Edwardsville had a pair of placewinners in Class 3A, the first time in program history the Tigers had two all-state medalists in the same year. Freshman Luke Odom finished third at 106 and sophomore Noah Surtin placed fifth at 113.

Down 2-1 early in the first period in the 132 Class 1A title match, Blasioli scored a pair of takedowns to take a 5-2 lead after the period and never trailed the rest of the way.

Hild scored a takedown with 40 seconds left in the third, but Blasioli later scored a point on a escape to win the match and hand Hild his first loss of the season. Hild, a junior, finished 49-1.

“It was an awesome thing,” Dave Sobol said. “It was a well deserved thing. He worked so hard for that title. It took blood, sweat and sacrifice and he made those choices and he did it and he got rewarded for it. I'm really proud of him.”

Blasioli placed sixth at 160 as a freshman and second at 152 as a junior. He said the second-place finish at state in 2016 gave him motivation for this season.

“I didn't go to school two days after that. I stayed home and I literally ran the track for two days straight,” he said. “I would run until I throw up, then go home and sleep. The next morning, I would go out and run. I thought I could be in better shape, so I started getting in shape that day.”

Blasioli defeated North Boone's Zach Westlund 13-0 in the first round, Illini Bluffs' Joe Worms 6-1 in the quarterfinals and Hunter Luke of Lena-Winslow 3-1 in the semifinals to advance to the championship match.

Drew Sobol placed fourth at 106 for the second straight year. He lost 16-10 to Olympia's Austin Weaver in the third-place match.

“I didn't have the intentions to come here and get fourth, but it is what it is and that's life,” Sobol said.

Blasioli and Sobol are among eight EA-WR wrestlers who earned all-state honors. They're the only Oilers who placed at state more than once.

Holmes became the ninth Alton state placewinner after beating Lockport's Payton Fernandes 13-3 in the 182 third-place match in Class 3A. He finishes with a 39-11.

Holmes turned in the best season of his high school wrestling career. Earlier in the season, he reached the 100-win mark.

“I got real far this year and I'm proud of that,” Holmes said. “I got my 100th win and I'm proud of that and I got third place and I'm proud of that.”

Holmes became the second Alton wrestler to place at 182. The other was Taylor McGiffen, who placed second in 182.

Holmes, who competed at state for the first time, qualified for the third-place match by beating Dundee-Crown's Chase Raap 12-3 in the wrestleback semifinals.

Carpenter became CM's 16th wrestler to leave Champaign with an all-state medal after pinning Seamus O'Donnell of Crystal Lake South with 1:21 left in the second period. He finished 39-5.

“It's something pretty cool,” Carpenter said. “There are some big names up there, so it's pretty cool to be up with them.”

Carpenter won three matches on Saturday. He pinned Kalon Cross with just 35 seconds into the first period in the first-round wrestlebacks to clinch a spot to the medal round. He beat Hunter Crumly of Glenwood 3-1 in the quarterfinal wrestlebacks before losing to 9-3 to Oak Forest's Eric Brenner in the semifinal wrestlebacks.

Carpenter became the first CM wrestler to earn all-state honors at 195.

The Tigers now have 11 state placewinners after Odom and Surtin earned all-state honors on Saturday. They also became the first Edwardsville wrestlers to place in the lower weight class division.

Odom beat Mundelin's Dane Durlacher 9-1 in the 106 third-place match. The freshman said he's pleased that he bounced back from the 6-5 loss to Montini's Dylan Ragusin in the semifinals on Friday.

“It (the third-place finish) is not what I wanted, but after last night, I wanted to come back and show them what I'm made of,” said Odom, who finished 43-5.

Surtin finished 37-8 after pinning St. Rita's Tommy Russell with just 33 seconds into the first period of the 113 fifth-place match. The sophomore said he was happy that he and Odom earned all-state medals for the first time.

“We push each other day in and day out in practice every single day,” he said. “We're with each other and we help each other whenever we need anything. We're partners for life.”