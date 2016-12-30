WRESTLING: Seniors lead Warriors, Redbirds at Granite City Tourney

GRANITE CITY -- The Granite City Warriors and the Alton Redbirds had a pair of seniors who walked out of Memorial Gymnasium as placewinners at the William “Red” Schmitt Holiday Wrestling Tournament on Friday.

Korinthian Nabors placed second at 285 and Kyle Thompson finished third at 195 for the Warriors, and Keontay Holmes came in fifth at 182 and Keyondrick Russell was sixth at 195 for the Redbirds at the 24-team tournament.

The Warriors finished 14th with 175 points and the Redbirds placed 19th with 128. Both teams had four placewinners.

Granite City dropped three places from last year’s finish.

“We have a lot of work to do,” GCHS coach George Kirgan said. “We have to work on our discipline and doing the little things. Wrestling lies. When you go out there and compete, you know the guy who works harder and who earned it comes out on top. It’s a true character test. We have to work on that discipline.”

Alton dropped six places from its 2015 finish. The Redbirds placed fourth in 2014.

“Overall, we’re not happy with where we finished,” Alton coach Eric Roberson said. “I’m not satisfied. But we didn’t come here focusing necessarily on a team finish. It’s all about individual performances.”

Staley from Kansas City, Mo., won the tournament with 371 points. The Falcons, who finished second to Lafayette in last year’s tournament, had placewinners in 10 weight classes.

“They do the little things,” Kirgan said. “They work hard and they lift. They’re just tough.”

Both the Warriors and Redbirds hope to finish strong as they approach the 2017 portion of their schedule. Granite City is 5-5 and Alton is 6-5.

The Warriors return to action on Thursday with a five-team meet that includes Quincy, Whitfield, Washington and Kirkwood at Memorial Gymnasium. They’ll wrestle a home dual match against Collinsville the next day.

“Going into 2017, we need to do little things to try to have good practices, come to practice with more energy, get the kids to buy in what we’re trying to do, want to work hard as they possibly can and continue to improve,” Kirgan said.

The Redbirds have a dual match against Belleville West on Thursday at home and will compete in the Newbill Invitational Tournament at Geneva High School on Saturday.

“We’re taking it a week at a time,” Roberson said.

Nabors turned in his best finish at the Granite City tournament after losing 6-1 to Whitfield’s Max Darrah in the 285 finals. He’s now 15-2 on the season. Last year, Nabors placed sixth at 285.

Thompson improved to 20-6 after beating Neosho’s Johnny Meyer 4-3 in the 195 third-place match. A year ago, he won a championship at 170.

With the match tied at 2-2, Thompson scored two points on a takedown with 37 seconds left in the third period to seal the victory. Two weeks ago, the Granite City senior lost to Meyer 4-1 in the seventh-place match of the 195 gold division at the Kansas City Stampede.

Also for the Warriors, freshman Reide Wilson defeated Collinsville’s Russell March 5-2 in the 170 fifth-place match and junior Jared Skaggs lost to Collinsville’s Zach Warren by forfeit in the seventh-place match.

“I’m proud of our four placewinners today,” Kirgan said.

The Granite City coach said he was impressed with Wilson’s performance at 170. He improved to 11-7.

“For a freshman, that’s a good tournament win and that’s awesome,” he said. “The sky’s the limit for him.”

GCHS sophomore Kane Blaylock came up one place short of a medal at 220, finishing ninth. He pinned Justin VanByssum of Plainfield South JV with a minute left in the first period.

In addition to his medal, Holmes reached a milestone at the Granite City tournament. He has surpassed the 100-win mark in his career. The Alton senior now has 102 wins.

Holmes defeated Whitfield’s Noah Whitmore 14-6 in the fifth-place match and improved to 17-4.

“Keontay has been a solid performer for us for four years now and he’s a strong powerful wrestler and he earned those 100 wins,” Roberson said. “That’s nice. It’s a great milestone to reach 100 wins in your high school career, but right now the focus will change to wins in February during postseason. Those are the wins that matter now.”

Russell lost 1-0 to Hunter Crowley of Mahomet-Seymour in the 195 fifth-place match. He’s now 16-8.

Juniors Nolan Wosczynski and Courteney Wilson were the other two placewinners for the Redbirds. Wosczynski lost 7-5 to Huntley’s Juan Quiroz in the 160 fifth-place match and junior Wilson beat Marist’s Derrick Ashford 6-5 in the 145 seventh-place match.

“Those guys came in here and really haven’t done anything in this tournament before and coming in here and place,” Roberson said. “They have improved vastly. I’m proud of those guys.”

Sophomore Garrett Sims and junior Ryan Kane finished ninth at 113 and 285, respectively.

This year’s tournament was dedicated to Schmitt, the legendary Granite City wrestling coach who died in August at age 94. There was a moment of silence before the finals and Granite City wrestlers honored Schmitt by wearing a patch on their singlets that have his name on it.

“He’s a great man,” Kirgan said. “There’s nothing you can do to make justice for him. He made this program what it is and I’m grateful to be a part of it.”

WILLIAM “RED” SCHMITT HOLIDAY WRESTLING TOURNAMENT

Team scores

Staley 371, Marian Catholic 356.5, Neosho 321, Whitfield 320.5, Lafayette 313.5, CBC 256.5, Christian Brothers (Tenn.) 250, Marist 221, Plainfield South 210.5, Huntley 201.5, Francis Howell Central 198.5, Fort Zumwalt South 190, Plainfield North 181.5, Granite City 175, Bloomington 167, Collinsville 161, Harvard 148.5, Mahomet-Seymour 146, Alton 128, Lincoln-Way Central 97, Triad 68, South Elgin 58, Mount Zion 53, Mascoutah 51.