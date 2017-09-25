YOUTH SOFTBALL: Edwardsville Lincoln places second at IESA state

× Expand Submitted photo The Edwardsville Lincoln softball team poses with its second-place trophy at the IESA state tournament over the weekend.

For the sixth time in program history and for the first time since 2013, the Edwardsville Lincoln Middle School softball team brought home a state trophy.

The Wildcats finished second in the Class AA Illinois Elementary School Association state tournament after losing to the Hickory Creek Tigers 9-6 in the championship game on Saturday at Champions Field in Normal.

Hickory Creek, located in Frankfort, won its third straight state title after scoring three runs in the top of the sixth to break a 6-6 tie. The Tigers finished their season at 22-0.

Lincoln, which led 4-2 after the first inning, finished at 22-2.

Lexie Griffin had a hit, an RBI and a run scored, Tatum VanRyswyk had a hit and two runs scored and Charlie Hayes, Emily Wolff and Maci McNamee each had a hit for the Wildcats, who committed six errors in the championship game.

Rounding out the team are Riley Knoyle, Ryleigh Owens, Zoie Boyd, Gabby Saye, Jillian Lane, Emily Lebro and Hannah Colbert. Lori Blade, who also coaches the EHS softball team in the spring, headed the Lincoln softball team this year.

Lincoln beat Barrington Station 3-1 in the first round and 8-5 in the semifinals.

The Wildcats advanced to state by beating Glenwood 7-0 in the Sectional G championship game on Sept. 16 at the District 7 Sports Complex. They cruised to a 15-0 win over Southwestern in the Regional 14 title game at EHS.