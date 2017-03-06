PREP WRESTLING: Area teams excel at IWCOA South Sectionals in Granite City

The Alton Redbirds and the Granite City Warriors will each have four wrestlers compete at the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association Freshman/Sophomore State Championships this weekend at the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield.

Garrett Sims (120), Pierre Evans (138), Kyle Hughes (285) and Ke'Veont Holmes (285) will represent Alton at state. Michael Boyd (101), Kane Blaylock (220), Zach Knapp (285) and Cassie Keturakis (Girls 127) are Granite City's state qualifiers.

All eight wrestlers placed in the top four in the IWCOA South Regional at Granite City on Saturday.

Sims placed first, Evans and Holmes each finished second and Hughes came in third. Blaylock was second, Boyd came in third and Knapp placed fourth.

Keturakis finished third in sectionals to qualify in the girls' state tournament, which is in its first year.

Roxana's Riley Bauer also will compete in the girls' state tournament after placing third at 117.

The Shells have two qualifiers in the boys' division – Alex Maguire and Cody Cherry. Maguire placed first at 145 and Cherry came in fourth at 101.

East Alton-Wood River's Jacob Erslon, Civic Memorial's Brady Christeson and Edwardsville's Jack Evans also qualified for state. Erlson won a title at 170, Evans placed second at 126 and Christeson came in third at 138.

Alton had five sectional qualifiers. Kaeden Stanford, who won a regional title last week at East St. Louis, came up one victory short of going to state as he lost in the consolation semifinals.

Granite City had six sectional qualifiers. George Kisor and Braden Dippel, who finished fourth at 138 and 145, respectively, in last week's regionals, failed to qualify out of sectionals.