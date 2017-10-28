A bowling life

× Expand Photo by Bill Roseberry Bowl Haven general manager Bill Netzhammer, 57, was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the St. Louis chapter of the United States Bowling Congress for Superior Male Performance on Oct. 22.

Bowling is all Bill Netzhammer has ever known.

After all, his parents, Bill Sr. and Eleanor “Babe” Netzhammer, were part of the group that opened Bowl Haven Lanes in Alton in 1958, so Bill Jr. was born into bowling.

“My parents were part of a group that originally built it,” Netzhammer said. “They opened in 1958 and I wasn’t born until ‘60, so I didn’t have much of a say.

“I graduated from Alton High in 1978 and went to Iowa State for four years and came back here in ‘82. It was the fall of ‘82 when I really started (at Bowl Haven).”

Netzhammer, 57, serves as the general manager at Bowl Haven and has kind of served as an ambassador for bowling in the Riverbend, both on and off the lanes.

His stellar achievements and dedication to the sport earned him a pretty big honor on Sunday. Netzhammer was inducted into the Hall of Fame for the St. Louis chapter of the United States Bowling Congress for Superior Male Performance.

A banquet was conducted at Andre’s Banquet Center in St. Louis on Sunday and Netzhammer got to enjoy it with friends and family. He got to see plenty of people he hadn’t seen in a while and even got to give an acceptance speech.

He admitted it got a little emotional, thinking of all he’s been through in the sport.

“My family was there and my dad has passed,” Netzhammer said. “My mom and dad were very instrumental in (my bowling). I couldn’t be here without them. They were always supportive and taught me good sportsmanship.

“Of course I couldn’t drive to these Junior Archway tournaments we had in St. Louis, which was like a little proving ground for the better youth bowlers of the day. A lot of great bowlers who bowled there, like Pete Weber and other guys from St. Louis that were on the Professional Bowlers Association Tour, were all in the Junior Archway program at a time. My dad would be working, but my mom would drive me.

“It got a little emotional. My mom was there and she still bowls.”

His resumé speaks for itself. Netzhammer owns a whopping 33 ABC/USBC 300 games and 31 career ABC/USBC-sanctioned 800 series.

He became a PBA member in 1984 and stayed one for 15 years, highlighted by winning a PBA Midwest Regional championship in Poplar Bluff, Mo., in 1989.

He enjoyed placing in several national tourneys on the PBA Tour. He owns a lifetime ABC/USBC National Tournament average of 202.5 in 30 tournaments. He also compiled a lifetime composite league average higher than 220, with a high of 237.

That’s only a morsel of his laundry list of accomplishments. It’s just been a wonderful ride and the Hall of Fame was a nice touch to remind him of all those exploits.

“To be inducted in the Hall of Fame with a lot of other local bowlers that were the caliber they were is really humbling that I could be in there with them,” Netzhammer said. “Through the years there have been a lot of great bowlers in the area.

“I’ve done it for years and years and always loved it. I love the people and the camaraderie. You can go out and compete with guys all afternoon and then go out to dinner, which makes it fun. When you’re out on the lanes you’re competitive, but you can build lifelong relationships.”

His highest 800 series score was an 837, and that stands out on his list of accolades.

“I’ve had quite a few 800s, but that’s the highest one,” Netzhammer said. “I did it here at Bowl Haven back in the early ‘90s.”

But of course the accomplishments at the national level supersede everything else. Those are experiences most bowlers don’t get to enjoy.

“Winning at Poplar Bluff was a great accomplishment, and the year I went on the national tour I finished 16th and made the finals in Kansas City, and that was another one that was a neat deal,” he said. “When people bowl in league you bowl 34 weeks, 100-something games. In that week I bowled 60 games with practice sessions and everything else. That was pretty neat to get to experience that.

“Winning my first regional PBA was pretty awesome. All of your first accomplishments are always the most memorable. My first 300 and 800 were actually when I was in school up at Iowa State. These guys had hardly seen anyone shoot 700, let alone 800.

“It was a big deal, they blocked the lane off, took the pins out, took my ball and made sure all the certification things are done, which it’s changed now, all the certifications are pretty much done in August and whatever happens is certified.”

He’s done quite a bit as a competitor, but he’s accomplished a lot as a contributor to growing the sport, too. He worked as a volunteer coach with the Alton Redbirds, especially through the careers of his sons Billy and Cody. Netzhammer has also been a huge proponent for area youth leagues. Getting youngsters involved is certainly a passion.

“The youth leagues are one of my passions,” he said. “It’s the future, and we’ve got to keep these kids coming through. I know after seeing all these young people get these (USBC) scholarship awards (on Sunday), there’s a lot of opportunities for these kids out there. It’s just getting them in here and getting them involved and hopefully keep that cycle going.”

Netzhammer just wants to see bowling to continue thriving, so more people can enjoy it like he has during his Hall of Fame career.

“The PBA has had some trouble and haven’t retained a lot of sponsors, but they are working on it,” Netzhammer said. “It’s a collaborative effort from the bowling proprietors, the governing bodies like the PBA and the USBC. We all need to work together to make this work. There have been some strides in that direction, so hopefully that will continue so we can continue to prosper.

“With the programs that the USBC has in place there are some good things. Collegiate bowling is at its height. There are more programs in the United States than ever before and people are still adding. Coach (Dave) Meyer from Alton just got an email from a new program starting up looking for kids. That’s a positive. Hopefully it keeps these kids coming through and they will get their education and bowl and then be lifetime bowlers. That’s where I see the future going.”

