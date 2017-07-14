× Expand Photo by Nate Beier of GX3 Media Brian Lewis, a 1995 Marquette High grad, former head coach with the Bluff City Bombers, and assistant coach at Lewis and Clark, talks with an umpire during the 2017 baseball season at Viterbo University. Lewis was recently named the ninth head coach in V-Hawks history, taking over the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics program in La Crosse, Wis., after being the interim head coach in ‘17.

Brian Lewis is enjoying a career in baseball.

The 1995 Marquette Catholic High graduate physically left his Riverbend home in 2011 but knows pieces of him that were molded here have helped his baseball coaching career excel. On June 28, Lewis was named the head coach at Viterbo University, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in La Crosse, Wis. He also manages the La Crosse Loggers of the Northwoods League in the summer, so the city along the Mississippi River in western Wisconsin has now become home.

“I guess you can look at it like I paid my dues and now I got this job at Viterbo University,” he said. “It’s a great university and a tremendous place to be. I really enjoy La Crosse as a city, and it’s been home to me the last few years.

“The people at Viterbo are great. It’s first and foremost an academic institution for sure and being the head coach of a college baseball program, there aren’t a lot of those jobs around regardless of what level you’re at, and I feel blessed and fortunate to lead the V-Hawk program.”

Lewis was the interim coach at Viterbo in 2017 after former head coach Ted Faulkner left to be head coach at Madonna University in January. He becomes the ninth head coach in Viterbo history.

Lewis decided in 2011 it was time to spread his wings and leave the nest. After spending 11 years as an assistant under Randy Martz at Lewis and Clark Community College, while also spending time as a hitting coach for the River City Rascals of the Frontier League and assistant and head coach of the Bluff City Bombers of the Central Illinois Collegiate League, he knew it was time to leave. He took a job as a hitting coach at Illinois Central College in Peoria.

It was his first time away from the Riverbend. He went to St. Mary’s grade school, Marquette High, played baseball for Martz at LCCC and then played at Fontbonne University in St. Louis, so he’d always been part of the area.

“The whole Alton area will always have a special place in my heart, but I realized in 2011 that if I was going to continue in the baseball industry and advance my career, I was probably going to have to leave the area to do it,” Lewis said. “I made a tough decision and left friends and family behind for Peoria and a new journey. I had a new adventure in Peoria at Illinois Central College. I worked under Brett Kelley, who has been the head coach there for going on 16 years now and I learned a lot. I really learned how to run a college baseball program from Brett. He does a tremendous job at Illinois Central.”

In the summers, Lewis was coaching with the Loggers in La Crosse and was falling in love with the area. In 2015, he got the opportunity to make it home when he accepted the head coaching job at La Crosse Central High School. The next year he took an assistant coaching position at Viterbo and has continued elevating his career from there.

The V-Hawks had 12 victories and a .286 batting average under the offensive-minded interim coach in ‘17. Now he looks to continue growing the program.

“Just a handful of years ago, Viterbo made its first national tournament,” Lewis said. “That was under the direction of Chad Miller, who was a tremendous coach and recruiter here at Viterbo. Chad left about three or four years ago and took a job at Midland University. Since then with the transition and recruits leaving, the program hasn’t won as much. My goal for the program is to get it back on the winning track. In order to do that we’ve really got to heavily recruit this local area. It’s very, very good and I feel like as a university we really need to hammer this area for baseball talent. The other thing is to keep junior college kids in the fold, especially on the mound.”

As Lewis has continued climbing the coaching ladder, he’s drawn on lessons from his time in the Riverbend. He said a trio of baseball minds from his youth have helped shape him into the coach he is today — Martz, Dave Hopkins and Greg DeCourcey.

“I do stay in contact with Randy Martz,” he said. “We built a tremendous relationship. He’s almost like a second father to me, to be honest. I had his youngest son, Nelson, up here with the Loggers last summer, who is now pitching at SIUE. I do stay in contact with (Randy) and pick his brain about things. Sadly, I have lost contact with coach (Greg) DeCourcey and Dave Hopkins over the years.

“I know Dave has been helping coach Martz out at Lewis and Clark. Dave did reach out to me a few years ago. When I was living in Washington, right outside of Peoria, a massive tornado came through and destroyed our city and Dave reached out to me to make sure I was safe and how things were going, and that really meant a lot to me. Dave was a really big part of my development as a baseball player and young man in the ‘90s as a part of the American Legion baseball program in Alton. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity he gave me when he brought me back in the fold to coach the Bluff City Bombers.

“Coach DeCourcey, I wish I talked to him more often, but he obviously started the ball rolling in my life as a baseball guy. Growing up at the time I grew up, Marquette was always going to state tournaments and winning state championships and I always wanted to be a part of that. He gave me an opportunity to be part of that and taught me about the game and helped mold me into the baseball person I became.”

Now Lewis will look to continue to make his mentors proud, as well as the community where he grew up, as he embarks on a solid coaching career himself.

“I need to reach back out to them for all they’ve done, because Dave Hopkins, Greg DeCourcey and especially Randy Martz were huge, huge parts of the baseball coach I’ve been able to become,” Lewis said.

“Alton and the Metro area will always be home to me in a lot of ways. It was tough to leave there in 2011.”

It looks like the decision is paying dividends.

