'A crazy season' for Explorers

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Marquette Catholic girls golf team poses with its Madison County small-school championship trophy in August. The Explorers ended their season on Oct. 13 with a fifth-place finish at the Class A state tournament in Decatur.

Even the chilly conditions didn't stop the Marquette Catholic girls golf team from turning in a strong performance at the Class A state tournament at the Red Tail Run Golf Course in Decatur.

The Explorers came up two places short of a state trophy at the two-day tournament, finishing fifth with a 36-hole score of 700. The fifth-place state finish is the best in program history.

“I'm extremely happy,” Marquette coach Deb Walsh said. “I'm not disappointed at all. We went in with no experience playing the course. Our goal on the first day was to make the cut and we did that. Our goal on the second day was to finish strong and we were able to do that, also. We had two great days of golf.”

Central Catholic of Bloomington won the state title with a 668, followed by Massac County (675), Pinckneyville (687) and St. Thomas More (692). All of the players competed in temperatures in the high 30s during the state tournament.

The fifth-place finish at state wrapped up an outstanding season for the Explorers. They also won championships at the Madison County and Class A Okawville Regional tournaments, placed third in the Marquette Blast-Off Classic and the Centralia Sectional tournaments and lost only one match in dual action.

“It's been a crazy season,” said Walsh, who has coached the Explorers since '12. “We knew going into all of these events that we had a strong team. We just needed to work together through the state series.”

With all of their golfers returning, the Explorers already have high hopes for '19.

“We set our goals and we achieved what we wanted to do,” Walsh said. “We're going to get prepared and hopefully we'll get to state again and move forward. I’ve got a very young team and now we have some experience behind us.”

The Explorers were led by freshmen Gracie Piar, Audrey Cain and Clancy Maag, juniors Annie Kane and Katy Kratschmer and sophomore Cat Hollis. The Alton school lost its top three golfers from the ‘17 season to graduation.

“I saw a lot of potential in the team when we first started the season,” Deb Walsh said. “With each match, we got a little stronger and did what we needed to get it done.”

Piar and Cain were the Explorers' top two finishers at state. Piar, who won the Madison County small-school division title in August, shot a 165 with 16 pars and three birdies and Cain fired a 168 with 18 pars and a birdie.

“They were very impressive all year long,” Walsh said. “They have a great game and they just needed a little experience, which they gained (at state).”

Marquette captured its second regional title in three years after winning the Okawville Regional by 16 strokes on Oct. 3. Five days later, the Explorers clinched their first state berth since 2000 with the third-place sectional finish.

“We knew going in that it was going to be a tough regional and our sectional was going to be tough.” Walsh said. “But they put their game face on and went after it.”

MARQUETTE STATE QUALIFIERS UNDER WALSH

Audrey Cain 2018

Carlee Cronin 2014, 2015

Cat Hollis 2018

Annie Kane, 2018

Ellie Kane 2017

Katy Kratschmer, 2018

Clancy Maag 2018

Gracie Piar, 2018

Elaina Smith, 2012