A devilishly good time

× Expand The Roxana Sundevils pose for a photo at the Class AA Amateur Softball Association state tournament at Gordon Moore Park in 1988. They include (front row) Terry Yates, Kenny Webb, Greg Exton, Jim Berry, Glenn Exton, Lanny Schwendemann, Ray Jones, (back row) Rick Deist, Mark Paulson, Kevin Hunter, Ron “Lippy” Creamer, Junior Harrison, Eddie Webb, and Scott Hamilton.

On April 14, the Roxana Sundevils will be inducted into the Illinois Amateur Softball Association Hall of Fame in Decatur.

Manager and founder Greg Exton had 23 former players confirmed for attending the ceremonies as of Monday. As for the emotions that night, he knows there will be plenty.

“For me and my brother and a lot of the other guys on the team, this means a lot,” said Greg, who now coaches the Highland High softball team. “I think it’s going to be extremely high emotions. Everybody’s looking forward to getting back and telling all the stories of stuff we did in tournaments and going on the camping trips, and we drank a few beers over the years, too.”

Greg, a 1973 graduate of Roxana High School, played all 18 seasons of slowpitch softball with the Sundevils, while his younger brother Glenn Exton played 16 of 18 seasons. Glenn is a ‘78 Roxana grad.

The Sundevils compiled a 842-492-4 record between 1977-93, winning 8 league championships and 34 tournament titles. Their successes in the ASA Men’s Major Tournament included 5 years of top 10 finishes. They had a .631 winning percentage overall as a team.

The base and inception of the Sundevils was in Roxana. Greg and four Roxana buddies came up with the idea in the winter of 1976. Greg, Kevin Hunter, Steve Stewart, Marc “Moose” Kamp, and Phil Tite were the team’s founders.

“We were all already playing on slowpitch teams but they weren’t very good, so we decided we could put a team together better than anything we were playing on,” Greg said. “We figured out a name, put a team together and it came to pass in ‘77.”

That first year, the Sundevils won the East Alton League, were second in the Wood River Classic League, and took second in the Alton Riverman Tournament.

Greg’s statistical catalog over the years with the team is phenomenal. He has records for every season and scores for every game they played and where.

“He kept all those records, all the teams we played, and it’s very accurate,” said Glenn, head coach of the O’Fallon wrestling team. “He didn’t do it for a day like what’s coming up, he did it because he was passionate and he liked to see where we’d been and how we did on the season. The records are very accurate. My brother was on top of it and now looking back, it’s a neat thing.”

The travel was one of the most enjoyable aspects of the journey, according to Glenn and Greg. The Sundevils played all over Illinois and Missouri, but also Texas, Louisiana, Michigan, Ohio, Indiana, and Kansas over the years.

“We liked to travel and see other teams and other parks. It was a blast,” Glenn said. “I wouldn’t trade those days for anything. They were fantastic.

“In the ‘80s, we played in the neighborhood of 100 games a summer. Slowpitch softball was king in the ‘80s.”

They eclipsed 50 wins in a season 7 times. Their most wins came during 1989 when they were 75-43.

As good as they were, the camaraderie with teammates and the team bonding events are what linger most when the memories come flooding back.

“Every summer, I couldn’t wait for us to start playing softball,” Greg said. “So many of the guys we started playing with were good friends of mine, but over the years we picked up players and they became friends of mine. They got on the team and you made another lifelong friend.”

Glenn added, “We were committed to the team. We had, really I think, a small group for the number of years we played and that shows the commitment level we had to the team and to each other… We camped a lot and stuff that a lot of other teams didn’t do. We were a very close-knit team.”

The Sundevils had 80 players during their existence, including 5 guys who played more than 10 years.

Greg and Glenn played the longest, but were followed by Hunter and Kenny Webb (14 years), Eddie Webb (10 years) and Rick Deist and Mike Lengacher (9 years), who contributed a lot over the years.

Unfortunately, some players have passed away since the Sundevils called it quits. Greg made special note of Lanny Schwendemann, Tommy Thompson, Gary Wintjen, Ron “Lippy” Creamer, and DeWayne “Dewey” Morris as guys who will always be remembered as part of the team.

The Sundevils returned to the diamond for a last hurrah in 1997, after not playing since ‘93. They entered in a tournament in Pocahontas and went 3-0 to win it.

Since then life has intervened. That’s why April 14 is a night to look forward to for reminiscing of those glory days.

“I think for the most part the guys who are going to attend are going to be happy to see each other,” Glenn said. “Unfortunately, as tight as we were, you drift apart and a lot of these guys that are going to attend I haven’t seen for a long time, 25 years for some of them, and that’s going to be as cool as getting inducted.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter