A flying start

Ross Laux enjoyed an outstanding rookie season as Civic Memorial boys basketball coach this winter.

The Eagles earned trophies in three regular season tournaments, including a first-place trophy at the Stove Top Thanksgiving Tournament, and finished 18-11, their fifth straight winning season.

“It was a good season,” Laux said. “It was a big learning curve. A lot of things that we do are system things, and it takes a little while to get them down. We believe in a program building from the ground up. We were a little behind, but there was not a better group to start off than what this group was because they came to practice every day willing to learn and willing to be coachable.”

But Laux was disappointed that he didn’t celebrate a regional title in his first year as CM coach. The Eagles watched an eight-point, second-quarter lead disappear and lost 55-39 to Columbia in the Class 3A Waterloo Regional semifinals.

“You always want your year to be better,” Laux said. “You don’t want to end like this.”

The first-year CM coach was also upset that the high school basketball careers of Jaquan Adams, Caden Clark, Geoff Withers, Kaleb Denney and Jayden Serafini came to an end.

“Being assistant for two years and being around those guys, they made you want to be around them,” he said. “That’s what kind of group they are. I couldn’t wait for the next day to practice to get around them because they have good energy and are good young men; they were raised right and all of them have a good head on their shoulders.”

Adams, who played varsity all four years, finished as the Eagles’ leading scorer at 19 points per game. He finished his career with 1,508 points. He broke the 1,000-point mark against Granite City on Nov. 22. He ended up No. 4 on the all-time scoring list at CM.

Clark was the second-leading scorer at 12 points per game. He scored in double figures 21 times.

Withers, a 6-foot-5 forward, averaged 5.3 points and 4.6 rebounds and led the Eagles in blocks with 22. Denney played all 29 games and averaged 3 points. Serafini played most of the season off the bench.

Junior Bryce Zupan was the third-leading scorer at 11 points per game. He led CM in 3-pointers with 56.

Laux said with Zupan and juniors Jacob Coleman and Will Buhs returning next year, he believes his team will have another strong season next winter.

“I’m excited about the future,” he said. “I’m excited to get everybody on the same page and get this program going to where we want to make it year in and year out.”

A 2002 CM graduate, Laux replaced Doug Carey as the Eagles’ coach this winter. He headed the Beardstown program for six years, from 2009-2015. He’s also an owner of the Laux Brickhouse Grill in Bethalto.

The Eagles began their season by winning the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament with a 4-0 record, including a 58-51 win over Triad in the winner-take-all championship game at Triad High on Nov. 25.

“That’s a tough Thanksgiving tournament to go out and win that,” Laux said. “Those guys wanted that tournament, and they went out and got it.”

CM also placed second to Marquette Catholic in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament and third in the Litchfield Tournament.

At Litchfield, the Eagles came back from a 16-point deficit to beat Nokomis 42-39 in the third-place game. The Bethalto school dedicated the win to Tim Nelson, a former Marquette Catholic football coach and CM student who died of cancer on Jan. 16.

The Eagles also pulled off buzzer-beating victories over Waterloo on Jan. 23 and Jersey on Feb. 2. Zupan scored the game-winning basket on a layup as time expired in the 49-48 win over Waterloo. Adams hit the game-winning basket at the buzzer in the 60-58 overtime victory over Jersey that clinched the Eagles a winning season.

CM also finished second in the Mississippi Valley Conference standings at 6-4 after sharing the conference title with Highland and Triad a year ago. Four of those losses were by a combined total of eight points.

The Eagles had non-conference victories over Father McGivney, Roxana, Mater Dei, and Gibault.

