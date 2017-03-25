× Expand Photo by Jeff Helmkamp Civic Memorial grad John Whitworth shrugs off a Mascoutah defender during his senior season in 2015. Whitworth, the 2015 AdVantage News Football Player of the Year, is one of more than 140 players who has signed up to play in the alumni football game between the Eagles and EA-WR Oilers on Aug. 19 at Memorial Stadium in Wood River. The event is a fundraiser for both football programs.

Last fall, the East Alton-Wood River Oilers’ football team enjoyed a 6-4 season, qualifying for the state playoffs for the first time since 2006.

The strong season gave Mike Roper an idea — put together an alumni football game between the Oilers and the Civic Memorial Eagles.

“With them having a little bit of success last year, it got me excited about football again and I wanted to do something that will bring money back to the program,” said Roper, a 1993 EA-WR graduate.

The EA-WR and CM alumni football game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Aug. 19 inside Memorial Stadium at EA-WR. Roper, the EA-WR coordinator, said more than 140 players have signed up to play in the game.

“It will be like a giant class reunion,” he said. “Anybody who graduated from Wood River and anybody who graduated from CM, we hope they come out and support our schools, have a little fun and play football.”

Jamey Westbrook, a 1991 CM grad, is the Eagles coordinator. He is the president of the Wood River Junior Football League.

“I’m looking forward to it quite a bit,” Westbrook said. “Everybody is excited about it. It was a hearsay thing at first. No one thought it was going to really happen. Then, we reached out on Facebook to see how many people who would be interested. I had about 25 guys who want to play. Everybody who signed up is very excited about it. I think it’s going to be a fun event.”

Westbrook, who moved to Wood River 10 years ago, said he plans to play with the CM squad in the alumni game.

“It was so hard to pick what side I was going to play,” he said. “I was going to play for either side. But I started coordinating the CM side, so I’m kind of stuck with that. My son is giving me a hard time with that now.”

Westbrook’s son, Lukas, is a junior at EA-WR and played for the Oilers’ football team last fall. Roper’s stepson, junior T.J. Lawson, was also a member of the ‘16 EA-WR football squad.

Lawson and Lukas Westbrook teamed up with Zach Womack, Zach Kincade, Zach Wells, Justin Englar, Gabe Grimes and a slew of other contributors to help the Oilers qualify for the state playoffs for the seventh time in program history. EA-WR lost to Carlinville in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs. It was Garry Herron’s second season as head coach at his alma mater.

“Those kids are always around and they really got me excited about football again,” Roper said.

CM qualified for state for the second year in a row last fall. The Eagles lost to Rochester in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. Mike Parmentier was in his first season as head coach with the Eagles.

CM and EA-WR are scheduled to square off on the prep gridiron during Week 2 of the 2017 season, which is Sept. 1. The schools haven’t played each other since 1996.

“A lot of the guys or the younger ones (from EA-WR) have never played Bethalto,” Roper said.

Former Marquette Catholic head coach Tim Nelson, who played at CM and Calhoun, will coach the CM team and Bill Parmentier, father of Mike and Joe Parmentier and former coach at Southwestern and Gillespie, will be the EA-WR coach.

Roper said for the next five months, he will continue looking for sponsors for the contest.

“One hundred percent (of the money) goes back to the football programs at Wood River and CM, so we’re looking for local citizens that will partner up with us,” he said. “Their name will be on banners and event T-shirts and things like that.”

Roper said anyone who graduated from EA-WR and CM can sign up to play in the alumni game at alumnifootballusa.com. Alumni Football USA has put on more than 1,000 games in 24 states for approximately 30 years.

“T.J. takes training from a gentleman in Phoenix (Physical Therapy) in Rosewood Heights named Lance Still,” Roper said. “Lance is an area coordinator for Alumni Football USA, which is the company that runs (the game).”

Adam Legate, Chris Johnson and Mike Young, who work as police officers in the Wood River area, are among the players who signed up to play for the EA-WR team. Among the players who signed up for the CM squad are John Whitworth, Adam Hill, Zach Klocke and Tim Klocke.

Roper said Travis Williams — who played football at EA-WR and at the University of Illinois — and Joe Odom — a CM grad who played professionally for the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills — are questionable for the game.

“Within the last 20 years, they were the most notable players,” Roper said. “Joe is going to be involved somehow. We’re not sure if he’ll be able to play because of some things he’s got going on. The same with Travis.”

Roper said tickets will be sold about a week before the game. The cost is $10.

“We’re expecting between 2,000 and 2,500 fans in attendance,” he said. “We hope it will be the biggest football game ever attended at East Alton-Wood River High School.”

For information, contact Roper at (618) 772-2836 or email him at mikeroper1975@gmail.com.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter