Before Bob Kehoe was hired as Granite City North’s first boys soccer coach in 1973, he had a very experienced background in soccer.

He was a captain of the U.S. national team in 1965 and coached the squad 7 years later. He also was a player and coach and worked in the public relations department for the St. Louis Stars North American Soccer League team.

“His whole impact on soccer in the St. Louis metropolitan area is pretty big,” said Dave Ames, who worked as an assistant under Kehoe for 10 years at Granite City North. “What he did on the left side (of the river) in the St. Louis area was huge as well.”

Kehoe turned in a successful 10-year run as Granite City North soccer coach. The Steelers finished with a winning record in all 10 seasons from 1973-82 and played in the state tournament once in 1974. Kehoe also played a big part of the big soccer rivalry between North and South, coached by Gene Baker.

“He was a good addition to the soccer story in Granite City,” Ames said.

Kehoe passed away on Sept. 4. He was 89.

“I’ve known Bob for a long time,” said Baker, who headed the Granite City boys soccer program for 27 years and coached the Warriors to nine of their 10 state titles during his tenure. “He was a really good guy who had a very charismatic personality.”

Ames said the last time he saw Kehoe alive was about four years ago.

“His health has not been good for the last four or five years and it declined pretty rapidly,” he said.

A St. Louis native, Kehoe played on the first St. Louis University High soccer team in 1943. He played baseball for the Philadelphia Phillies farm system before later returning to soccer. He played for the St. Louis Kutis soccer club.

While he was with the Stars, Kehoe was the first U.S.-born coach in the NASL in 1969 and 1970.

Kehoe was also inducted into the St. Louis Soccer Hall of Fame in 1983 and the Illinois High School Soccer Coaches Association and National Soccer Halls of Fame in 1989.

Granite City High was split into two high schools — North and South — in 1973. Kehoe was selected to coach the new North boys soccer program after coaching the U.S. national team in 1972.

Also in ‘73, Baker was hired to head the South soccer program after coaching at Riverview Gardens for 5 years.

The Steelers turned in a strong season in Kehoe’s first year as coach. They finished 19-5-1 but lost to Jacksonville in the district finals. They scored 60 goals and allowed just 17.

North turned in its best season in program history in 1974, finishing 20-4 and qualifying for the state tournament after beating the South Warriors — who placed third at state the year before — 5-3 in penalty kicks in the Granite City South Sectional championship match. The two teams were scoreless after playing four 15-minute quarters and four 5-minute overtime periods.

Dave Hatscher, Bill Schlatwiler, Dan Sedej, Rick Worthen and Harvey Breckner scored penalty kick goals for North, which lost to New Trier West 2-0 in the first round of the state tournament at Northern Illinois University.

“It was a big deal for us to beat South to advance to the final eight,” Ames said. “That was quite an experience.”

The next year, the Warriors denied the Steelers their second straight trip to state after winning 1-0 in the sectional championship match at North High. South eliminated North in the playoffs five other times.

“It was really competitive between North and South,” Ames said.

On Oct. 30, 1982, North lost to South 2-1 in the regional championship match at South High. It was the Steelers’ final soccer match.

North closed in 1983 after the district decided to return to one school. North is now Southwestern Illinois College.

Ames worked as an assistant for the GCHS boys soccer team in 1972. That year, the Warriors won the first of their 10 state titles.

The next year, Ames was hired to assist Kehoe at North. He said he learned a lot about coaching from Kehoe in his 10 years at North.

“Some of the things I think he was very good at that he taught me was preparation was everything from physical preparation to mental preparation,” said Ames, who was a head coach for the Warriors from 2000-2001 before retiring in 2002. “He was all very good at that and that’s what really made Gene good, too. His players loved him and did everything for him.”

