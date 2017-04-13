"A good crew"

Neeley Wiehardt made the biggest save of her high school soccer career against the Edwardsville Tigers in the Class 3A Granite City Regional championship match at Gene Baker Field last spring.

With the Warriors leading the Tigers 3-1 in the penalty kick round, the Granite City goalkeeper stopped a shot by Edwardsville’s Mallory Mushill to clinch a 2-1 victory.

“That was so scary,” said Wiehardt, who stopped three Edwardsville penalty kicks. “People still come up and talk to me about it.”

Then, Granite City fans poured onto the field, mobbing Wiehardt and her teammates.

“That was exciting,” Wiehardt said. “That has never happened to me before. It was really overwhelming, but it was good.”

Granite City won its second straight regional title. The victory over the Tigers certainly gave the Warriors a boost of confidence for the ‘17 season.

“We’re really excited, especially playing against really good teams,” Granite City senior Lexi Grote said. “Our conference has a lot of really good teams, so we’re ready for the competition.”

So far, Granite City is off to a good start. The Warriors are 8-1 and they're two wins away from matching last year's win total of 10.

Granite City won its first eight matches before losing 1-0 to Belleville West in its home opener on Tuesday at Gene Baker Field. The Warriors will play another home match at noon Saturday against Normal Community.

“We’re off to a good start,” said Wiehardt, a senior. “We’re very excited to be back. That’s all we talked about is coming back with each other and playing.”

The Warriors won the White Division championship of the St. Louis Soccer Classic with a 3-0 record over the weekend at St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Louis. They came from behind to beat Cor Jesu 2-1 on Friday and defeated Nerinx Hall 1-0 and Parkway South 2-0 on Saturday.

The Warriors started their season on March 18 with a 3-0 win over Naperville Central at Belleville West after losing to the Redhawks in each of the last two years. They also had wins over Triad and O’Fallon and went 2-0 in the Parkway Central Showcase with victories over Timberland and Fort Zumwalt West.

Grote, who plans to continue her soccer career at Southeast Missouri State next year, has high hopes for her team. The Warriors have nine matches and a tournament left in their regular season.

“I think we’re going to be pretty good for the rest of the season,” Grote said.

Granite City coach Kenny Prazma said his team has been anxious to return to the pitch since its loss to Collinsville in the sectional semifinals a year ago.

“It was a long wait, but it was well worth it,” he said. “We’ve been doing some good things. We have a good crew. We’ve got a good lineup on both sides whenever we scrimmage. The girls we have on the bench are very good. I’m not a big fan of changing a whole lot when we’re playing well, but sooner or later, I may have to make some changes here and there so we don’t get tired.”

The Warriors return 14 players from last year’s team that finished 10-7-4, including Grote and senior Grace Neidhardt, who have been the team’s 1-2 scoring tandem all four years. So far, Grote leads the Warriors with six goals and seven assists and Neidhardt has three goals and four assists.

Granite City also has been getting solid offensive contributions from Analise Sampson, Callie Kirksey and Kenzie Hawkins. Sampson helped the Warriors beat Triad 1-0 on March 22 at GCS Ballpark by scoring on a header in the first half, Kirksey scored the game-winning goal in the victory over Cor Jesu on Friday and Hawkins has a pair of goals.

Wiehardt and junior Viktoria Johnson share goalkeeping duties. Both lead a strong defensive unit that includes Kendyl Pritchett, Maya Ware, Ashley Portell and Abby Reeves. The Warriors have five shutouts and have given up just three goals.

“They’re being steady and they’re knocking the balls out when they need to and not giving themselves a whole lot of pressure,” Prazma said. “We strive to get them to give the ball up top to Lexi and Grace and they’ve been doing it. They’ve been doing a really good job.”

Hawkins, Rian Hutson, Emma Dutko and Megan Jones are the midfielders. Hutson earned all-Southwestern Conference honors last year.

Wiehardt said the strong work ethic in practice has been one of the key reasons in her team’s strong start.

“We practice every single day,” she said. “We haven’t taken any days off. We just have to keep up the hard work. We’re doing really well in practice.”

Grote, Neidhardt, Wiehardt, Bailey Barrington, Hannah Miller and Madeline Sheridan make up the senior class.

“It’s my last year and it’s lot of my good friends’ last year,” Wiehardt said. “We’re all really excited to play together. It’s good so far.”

