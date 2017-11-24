× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The youth and high school Runner of the Year recipients from the Alton Road Runners Club Runner of the Year Banquet on Nov. 19 at Bluff City Grill in Alton.

Riley Vickrey had a dilemma.

The Marquette Catholic sophomore had to choose where to go on Nov. 19 — the Marquette fall sports awards banquet at the Atrium Hotel or the 13th annual Alton Road Runners Club Runner of the Year Banquet at Bluff City Grill. Both events started at 6 p.m.

“I was like back and forth,” Vickrey said.

But since Vickrey had so much fun in her first appearance at the Road Runners banquet last year, she decided to come back this year.

“I always like coming here because you get together with all of the other runners that you raced against,” Vickrey said. “It’s nice to see how they did. It’s a really fun experience to come here. That’s why I chose it over the Marquette one because I really feel special here, especially when they ask about you and they see what you want to do in the future and all of that other stuff. They reward you for doing well.”

The Road Runners banquet honors the top high school cross country runners in the area. A total of 16 area schools and 31 high school runners along with six youth runners were recognized in the event that included a chicken dinner and a speech from guest speaker David Jokisch, who coached the Carlinville cross country and track programs for 31 years before retiring in 2001.

All of the runners were honored and received plaques in front of a large group of parents and coaches.

“They get a nice plaque,” Alton Road Runners president and East Alton-Wood River coach Russ Colona said. “You can’t get a better dinner than to come here to Bluff City Grill. There’s really nothing to change. It’s a good formula we got going. We’ll keep at it as long as we can.”

Boys and girls runner of the year awards were given to each school. Vickrey and Cole DeClue were the award winners for Marquette. DeClue also was in attendance at the banquet.

The other high school winners included Cassius Havis and Jessica Markel of Alton, Cohl Callies and Ryan Allison of CM, Austin Brimer and Meagan Wallendorff of EA-WR, Cree Stumpf and Michaela Tarpley of Roxana, Roland Prenzler and Abby Korak of Edwardsville, Zach Brasel and Mira McAtee of Father McGivney, Angela Gausmann and Josh Jacobsen of Metro East Lutheran, Isabelle Wolff and Grant Seniker of Southwestern, Caroline Quarton and Ryan Poggenpohl of Litchfield, Sydney Merle and Andrew Bertman of Jersey, Lydia Roller and Brandon Wagoner of Staunton, Olivia and Ella Richey of Carrollton, Madeline Keller and Zach Knopf of Triad, Molly Lewis and Jason Landon of Carlinville and Javon Watkins of Madison.

The youth runners of the year honored were Landon Bomkamp, 9, of Eastwood Elementary in East Alton; Grace Carter, 11, of Alton Middle School; Mikayla Cleary, 8, North Elementary School in Alton; Marcus Harris, 14, of EA-WR High; Lucas McNamer, 7, of Twin Echo Elementary in Collinsville and Eric Otwell Jr., 13, Southwestern Junior High.

Roberta Studnicki was named recipient of the Allen B. Tuetken Service Award, which is given to the top volunteer and is named after the current vice-president of the Alton Road Runners Club.

The banquet took place at Bluff City Grill for the second year in a row. The ceiling was decorated with stars with all of the award winners’ names.

“It was a fun night and a get-together for the kids and their families,” Colona said. “They go through long trials and tribulations during long seasons. Cross country starts in the summertime and they run all summer and most of the fall. These are great kids.”

CM coach Jake Peal said he enjoyed attending the event. He won an award at the Road Runners banquet while competing with the Eagles’ cross country team.

“It’s a wonderful event put on by the Alton Road Runners,” said Peal, who graduated from CM in 2011. “They do such a great job promoting the sport and get youth into running and it’s really nice to tell the kids that they appreciate all of their hard work throughout the season.”

Colona said he came up with the idea of having an awards event for area cross country runners 13 years ago.

“Cross country itself doesn’t get much recognition,” he said. “It’s not a high-profile sport. I’ve been a runner and coach forever and a father of runners. I like to give these kids recognition. Being in the business and as a president of the Road Runners Club, I said, ‘Let’s put something together and recognize these kids and give them a nice dinner and plaque. I think they would enjoy it.’ I think they do. I see them all year around throughout the season and everybody is happy to do this.”

Vickrey said the best part of going to the banquet is being reunited with other cross country runners in the area.

“I think it’s amazing to hear how other people did because it inspires me to do even better,” the sophomore said. “I like coming together with everyone. All of these amazing runners come together at one banquet to talk and share their experiences. I think it’s really awesome.”

Vickrey is enjoying an outstanding cross country career that included three victories — including her first Madison County small-school championship this year — and a state meet appearance.

Vickrey earned an award in last year’s banquet after turning in a freshman season that included seven top-10 finishes and a trip to state.

“My first time here, I was super nervous and I was with Adam Sanders (from the Marquette boys team),” Vickrey said. “I remember we sat at the table right by the door and it took forever to get our food and I was so hungry.”

This year, Vickrey was all smiles that she came back to the banquet for another year.

“I think I liked it more this year because I knew what was coming and I could prepare myself,” she said. “I love coming here.”

