"A great year"

With Jiggy Velloff competing in the Class 1A boys soccer state tournament at East Peoria, John Blachford was selected as the kicker for the Marquette Catholic football team in its Class 3A state playoff game against the Newton Eagles on Oct. 27.

The 6-foot-tall, 170-pound senior did more than just kick. He had an interception on defense and hauled in 4 receptions for 48 yards and a touchdown on offense.

“It’s always nice to have a kid like that who steps up and makes it happen,” Marquette coach Darrell Angleton said. “John kicked well all night.”

But Blachford’s efforts weren’t enough to help the Explorers pull off a win over Newton. The Eagles ended Marquette’s season at 8-2 with a 17-6 victory.

After the game, Blachford was in the locker room in tears.

“We came into this game knowing what we had to do and we fought the best we could,” Blachford said. “I love these guys here in the locker room.”

The loss ended the high school football careers of 17 seniors, including Blachford. Velloff, Jayce Maag, Kyle Begnel, D’Avion Peebles, Cameron Rainey, Aaron Gregory, Will Hurst, Jarren Ehlers, Brandon Buhs, Alex Roberts, Adam Strozewski, James Malone, Drew Brinkman, Andrew Dixon, Tommy DeClue, and Andrew Angleton round out the senior class.

“I’m definitely going to miss my seniors,” Angleton said. “Those guys were special to me. They were my JV team as freshmen. Since I’ve been varsity coach, they’ve been a big piece of this team. This would be the last time I would have a son on the team as well. I’m going to miss these guys.”

The Explorers finished with their seventh straight winning season this fall. They won their first five games before losing to Taylorville in a road game Sept. 29.

“I know our team is special,” Buhs said. “Last year, after we lost to Taylorville (in the playoffs), we were in the weight room the next day working toward this year.”

Marquette also won the Prairie State Conference title for the second year in a row. The Explorers won all six conference games by an average margin of 43 points per game.

Marquette started its season with non-conference wins over Civic Memorial and Mater Dei. The Explorers beat Nokomis, East Alton-Wood River, Pawnee, Dupo, South Mac and South Fork in conference play.

“We had a great year,” Blachford said.

The Explorers got strong offensive efforts from their running backs, Peebles and junior Treven Swingler. Peebles and Swingler combined for more than 1,200 yards with 20 touchdowns.

Blachford, who played most of the season at wide receiver, set a goal for himself against Newton in the state playoffs.

“Kick it away from No. 27 (Newton running back Peyton Doughty),” the senior said. “That was my job.”

Blachford kicked the ball off to Newton to start the game. Moments later, he intercepted a pass from Newton quarterback Colton Goode at the 50-yard line on the first play of the game. He caught a 18-yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Kaleb Ware with 6:44 to go in the first quarter to give the Explorers a 6-0 lead.

“I was excited at first, but I knew it wasn’t over and we needed to continue to work hard and play until the zeros,” Blachford said.

Newton rallied to score 10 points in the second and 7 in the third to advance to the second round. The 6 points marked a season low for Marquette.

“They’re definitely a good team,” Begnel said. “I think we could have hung with them a little bit more, but give credit to them. They played well.”

Malone, a defensive tackle, said he was thrilled to participate in a state playoff games after suffering a knee injury last year.

“I have to give props to them for me being here,” he said. “It’s them who brought me into this playoff game.”

Marquette lost in the first round of the state playoffs for the third year in a row. The Explorers fell to Taylorville last year and to Rochester the year before; both were in Class 4A.

Angleton wrapped up his third season as Marquette coach. He now has a 21-9 record with three state playoff appearances during his tenure. He worked as an assistant for two years before being promoted to head coach in ‘15.

Angleton said he’s optimistic his team will turn in another strong season next fall despite losing 17 players to graduation.

“All of my juniors are starters and they’re all great guys,” he said. “We’ve got 15 freshmen who fed into the program, so we’re going to rely on the freshmen some because we have only two sophomores right now. We’ll see how it goes on the reload, but I feel pretty comfortable and I heard we’ve got a good class coming in for next year.”

