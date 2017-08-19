A homecoming for Odom

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Former Civic Memorial football standout Joe Odom holds up his proclamation during CM's Purple and Gold ceremony on Friday.

BETHALTO – Almost 20 years after graduating from Civic Memorial High, Joe Odom returned to his alma mater on Friday during the school's Purple and Gold Night ceremony.

Odom was honored in a 12-minute ceremony in front of hundreds of CM fans.

“It's nice,” said Odom, who graduated from the Bethalto school in 1998. “It's something I haven't done enough of due to whatever reason that maybe whether it's family or job and location. It's something I plan on doing more often. I enjoy it here. There's nothing better than coming home. It's a nostalgic feel to it and I love it. I know the coaches.”

Odom, who now lives in Sarasota, Fla., was scheduled to participate in the alumni football game between CM and East Alton-Wood River at 7 tonight at Memorial Stadium in EA-WR.

“I want to help and I want to be a part of whatever way it is,” Odom said. “I know this alumni game is a good start. I think it can bring some good money. (Mike) Roper has done a good job coordinating it.”

Odom was a football standout at CM and Purdue University and went on to play four years in the National Football League. He was an all-Mississippi Valley Conference linebacker and was awarded first-team all-state honors by the Illinois High School Football Coaches Association in his senior year.

Odom was a two-time All-American and a Big Ten selection while playing at Purdue University. He then was picked by the Chicago Bears in the sixth round of the 2003 NFL Draft and played for the Bears from 2003-2005. His professional career came to an end after playing one more year with the Buffalo Bills in 2006.

Odom received a proclamation by Bethalto Mayor Alan Winslow during the ceremony.

“That I was not expecting,” he said. “I didn't know what that entails, but all I know that it was a humbling gesture and I greatly appreciated that. It feels good. I never wanted or expected anything. I just wanted to be able to come back and help. It brought a tear to my eye and I was very grateful for it.”

Second-year CM coach Mike Parmentier told some stories about Odom during the event. One of them came in Odom's sophomore year, when the Eagles were playing Triad for Mississippi Valley Conference championship.

“We were down 10-0 in the first quarter and our star running back went down with a leg injury,” said Parmentier, who worked as an assistant under Rick Reinhart at CM from 1993-1995. “Joey comes in and on his first carry, he takes a sweep and he runs and blows by the entire defense. He runs off a couple of defenders. He runs all the way down. I'm going crazy and the sidelines were going crazy. We were jumping up and down and he falls down at the 3-yard line.”

Odom scored a touchdown on the next carry and finished with over 250 yards and four touchdowns.

“Joey did a great job,” Parmentier said. “He had a lot of big hits, interceptions. He was a great playmaker on the defensive side of the ball.”