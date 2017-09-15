A life in athletics

× Expand Roger Counsil embraces standout gymnist Kurt Thomas during his days coaching men’s gymnastics at Indiana State University. The 1952 EA-WR High grad enjoyed a tremendous sporting life as an athlete and coach. Counsil passed away on Aug. 8 at his home on Wilmington Island in Savannah, Ga. He was 82.

It had been a long time since Roger Counsil had called Wood River home when he passed away on Aug. 8 at his home on Wilmington Island in Savannah, Ga. Counsil was 82 years old.

While he hadn’t lived full time in the Riverbend since graduating from East Alton-Wood River High School in 1952, he’s remembered and missed by many in the area.

See, Wood River was just the opening chapter in a sporting life that took Counsil to great achievements in athletics and beyond.

A successful three-sport star in swimming, gymnastics and track and field at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, Counsil was the 1957 NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics) 1-meter diving national champ for the Salukis. He also was crowned SIU’s most valuable athlete that season.

From there, a career in coaching men’s gymnastics carried him even further. In 17 seasons as the head coach at Indiana State University, he produced 46 All-Americans and won the 1977 NCAA Division I national championship.

His impressive resumé made him an inaugural member of the EA-WR High Hall of Fame in 2009.

“He was one of the first 10 inductees into the Hall of Fame at East Alton-Wood River High School and when he got home and spoke, he was just a really humble man,” said Peggy Hagaman, a Wood River resident and Counsil’s niece. She’s the daughter of the late Armand “Bud” Counsil. “Being in the inaugural class is what was so impressive. It meant a lot to him.”

Counsil was born in Wood River on Jan. 11, 1935, the fifth of six children, and cut his teeth on athletics there. He was just a typical mischievous boy.

“I grew up on Penning and he grew up on Lorena, which is just a block over,” said Ray Mercer, Counsil’s lifelong friend who now resides in Godfrey. “We went to Lewis and Clark, Wood River school and Washington and then on to EA-WR High.

“I was just a year behind him in high school and we ran track together and ran around together all of our lives until he went to college.”

Another niece, Karen Lepere of Washington, Mo., said with a chuckle: “He was a typical daredevil kid.”

Lepere was the daughter of Marceline Counsil, Roger’s oldest sister. When her dad was off at World War II, Lepere and her mother lived with the family and Roger and younger brother Wayne were still at home.

“He was all boy and always doing something athletic,” Lepere said. “He spent more time walking on his hands than walking on his feet, I think. He walked around the house on his hands like we would on our feet. It was just a natural thing for him to have the athletic ability.”

The athletic ability seemed to all go to Roger and his oldest brother, Myron. The eldest Counsil boy was a 1935 medalist in the shot put and discus for the Oilers before going on to a stellar football career at the University of Missouri.

Roger followed in Myron’s track footsteps, but in the pole vault.

“He was really into pole vaulting and gymnastics,” Mercer said. “He went to state two years in pole vaulting (at EA-WR). He played some football, but his senior year he was going to start and got hurt the first game and wasn’t able to play the rest of the year. He was supposed to start at halfback.”

Once he went to SIUC, Counsil really began to shine. He accumulated 11 letters in swimming, gymnastics and track and field. It was unique with swimming and gymnastics both being winter sports. He is in the Saluki Hall of Fame, being enshrined in the third-ever class in 1980.

As a standout diver with SIUC, including that ‘57 national title, Counsil became quite well-known for his achievements in the pool.

When he returned home he would give diving exhibitions at local pools with crowds gathering to watch in anticipation.

“He was an incredible athlete and for a time he was a lifeguard at the Roxana Pool and when he became pretty well-known he would come back and give exhibitions at the pool,” said Pam Meyer, another niece from Godfrey. Meyer is also daughter of Bud Counsil. “People would come from all around; it would be packed. He was a beautiful diver. He was good at anything he ever attempted.”

But it was after his time with the Salukis that Counsil found his real passion and success.

After receiving his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from SIU and his doctorate in higher education administration from Indiana University, Counsil landed the men’s gymnastics head coaching job at Indiana State University in 1963, where he stayed until 1980.

His time in Terre Haute, Ind., took him to new heights. He was the host coach for the 1975 NCAA national tournament, earned National Coach of the Year while with the Sycamores and was Mideast Coach of the Year three times. That ‘77 national title really put him over the top.

He nurtured plenty of talent at ISU, too, including All-Americans Dave Seal and Kurt Thomas. Seal won national titles in the rings in 1970 and ‘72. Thomas was a five-time national champion and on the ‘77 squad.

“One of his biggest accomplishments was bringing Kurt Thomas up,” Lepere said.

Counsil coached the ‘78 and ‘79 U.S. men’s gymnastics team at the World Championships, as Thomas won gold medals in floor exercises in ‘78 and ‘79, as well as the horizontal bar in ‘79.

The coach and standout athlete were set to star in the 1980 Olympics for the United States, with Counsil as head coach and Thomas gold-medal hopeful, but that never happened.

The United States boycotted the Olympic Games in 1980 because they were in Moscow during the height of the Cold War between the United States and U.S.S.R.

“He really wanted to go to Russia (in 1980) because he thought the U.S. could have won the gold over Russia,” Mercer said. “He thought the team was that great, especially with Kurt Thomas. He was disappointed there, for sure.

“It was very sad for the family when my uncle was named head coach to the 1980 U.S. Olympic men’s gymnastics team and then we boycotted that year,” Meyer said. “We all saw that as he was going to be world famous. It was such an honor and then the boycott happened. I just remember my aunts and uncles and parents being devastated when that happened.

“I’ll be honest, he seemed to handle that pretty well, which I think speaks to his character. That was just something that happened and he moved on. I think it might have upset the people that loved him more than it upset him.”

He went on to become the executive director of USA Gymnastics after that and had continued successes in the sport, while also continuing to teach.

In addition to the Saluki and EA-WR halls of fame, Counsil is also in the Indiana State Hall of Fame and the Missouri Valley Conference hall, and along the way he left a major imprint on many.

“I think it’s noteworthy that Roger taught school in Las Vegas until the end of this year,” his widow, Jan Counsil, said. “At 82 years old, he was still teaching middle school (health), which I thought was remarkable. He loved to instill his values and morals into young people and by the letters of condolences and Facebook accolades — I’ve heard from all his champion gymnasts that they owe everything they have to him.

“David Seal wrote a letter about him. It was a short one, but it made me cry again … it was so touching.”

Unfortunately in his last few years, Counsil was relegated to an electric wheelchair after having part of his leg amputated because of complications with diabetes. He finally passed from complications from that and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

“The secondary problem he had was chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which caused him to have so much edema that they could never get a prosthesis to fit him,” Jan Council said. “After his leg was amputated, he was relegated to a hover-round mechanical chair.”

But it was the lives he molded and touched and his hard work and success that form his legacy and make him remembered.

“My strongest memories are from when I would meet people throughout my teens and 20s, they would say, ‘Are you related to Roger Counsil?’” Meyer said. “He was so well-known in this area and I had spent most of my life in Alton and Wood River and I still to this day when people hear my maiden name ask me the same thing. He’s still very well thought-of in this area.”

His lifelong friend Mercer echoes the same sentiment.

“He was highly thought of for sure. He was a super guy.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter