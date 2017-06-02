A magical season for Marquette

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Marquette senior shortstop Zach Weinman hoists the regional championship plaque on May 22 after the Explorers beat Gillespie 6-5 in the Class 2A Althoff Regional title game. The Explorers finished the season 22-11, losing in the Vandalia Sectional semifinals.

A year ago, the Marquette Catholic Explorers finished 14-16.

This spring, the Explorers were determined not to finish with another losing season.

“We were trying to go as far as we can,” Marquette senior second baseman Liam Maher said. “We have a lot of great kids on the team.”

The Explorers turned in their best season in Tim Fahnestock’s four-year tenure as head coach, going 22-11 and winning a Prairie State Conference title and Class 2A Althoff Regional championship. Marquette’s season ended on May 24 with a 5-1 loss to Teutopolis in the Class 2A Vandalia Sectional semifinals.

“The funny thing was these guys sent me pictures (before the season began),” said Fahnestock, who is 73-50 as Marquette coach. “They had a free period of school and they had taken the schedule and broke it down. They told me that we were going to win 20. There was a prediction of 21 to 24 games. They told me what they were going to do and they did it and that’s the way it was.”

Last spring, the Explorers had a chance to finish with a .500 record, but they lost to Nokomis 8-1 in their final game of the season.

Marquette split its first 10 games of the ‘17 season before winning 11 of its next 12, which included a seven-game winning streak. The Explorers hit the 20-win mark after beating Mount Olive 17-3 on May 10.

The win over Mount Olive also clinched a Prairie State Conference title for the Explorers. Marquette went 5-0 in league play.

The Explorers started postseason play on May 17 with a 7-3 win over Althoff in the 2A Althoff Regional semifinals. Five days later, they came from behind to beat Gillespie 6-5 in the championship game, their first regional title since ‘12.

“We set goals as seniors,” Marquette senior Brady McAfee said. “The first goal was to sweep the conference and we accomplished that. Our second goal was 20 wins. The third goal was to win a regional.”

Marquette was trailing 5-3 before coming back with three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Senior first baseman Konnor Morrissey delivered the game-winning run with a single that scored fellow senior Zach Weinman from third.

“It was exciting,” Maher said. “It was the first regional championship we’ve had since I’ve been here. It was a great feeling coming in and winning like that. To win it on a walk-off, it was amazing.”

The Explorers will lose nine players to graduation — Maher, Morrissey, McAfee, Weinman, Mike Neel, Adam Harrison, Nick Messinger, Sam Stemm and Jake Reiter.

“It’s very sad, but I think the past four years playing baseball here was a blessing and it was the best team I could ever have wanted to play for,” Neel said.

Maher turned in a strong season at the plate and on the mound. He finished with a team best .467 batting average with two home runs and 24 RBIs and was 4-1 on the mound.

“Jayce (Maag) got hurt during the middle of the season and that was a big downer,” Neel said. “That was a little bit of a disappointment, but we brought Liam in and he played great at second for the remainder of the year.”’

McAfee, who hit .350, said he was thrilled to play on a winning baseball team this spring. He helped the Marquette football team qualify for the state playoffs last fall and the basketball squad win 30 games and capture regional and sectional titles this winter.

“It was my favorite team I ever have been a part of,” said McAfee, who plans to continue his baseball career at Quincy University next year. “It hurts that we came up short, but they got a lot to build on. They have a bright future. We set the path for them. We put Marquette baseball back on the map. That’s all that really matters. It was a fun ride this year.”

Also for the Explorers, Morrissey hit .340 and Neel and junior Luke Simmons each had five wins on the mound.

Fahnestock said he has high hopes for next year’s squad.

“That’s the tough thing about high school,” the Marquette coach said. “You lose nine, but you have more coming in. We have some good sophomores and juniors. We’ll be alright next year.”

