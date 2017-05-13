The Alton Redbirds haven’t had a losing season since 2011 and have surpassed the 20-win mark in each of the last 4 seasons.

Entering the week with a record of 19-8, that plateau is sure to be reached again and with a solid core of upperclassmen and underclassmen it looks like the Redbirds are set to continue being competitive.

“I think (assistant) coach (Layne) Bennett put it best after his first week here,” Alton head coach Dan Carter said. “He said, ‘That’s a program.’ We reload; we don’t have to go through that rebuilding year. You just keep going, going and going. We had a couple great seniors last year, but that’s life. Every four years somebody’s going to graduate. Will we miss these girls as individuals? Yes. Will we miss them as softball players? Yes. But on the other hand you look forward to them moving on with their lives and hope you prepared them for things inside the classroom, outside the classroom and if they’re going on to play softball, you hope you prepared them for that.”

After finishing with a 25-8 record a year ago and losing a tough 3-2 regional final contest to O’Fallon, the Birds lost just 3 seniors, including their third baseman in Katelyn Presley and their ace pitcher in Brittany Roady. They’ve come back this season with a freshman in the circle and aren’t missing a beat.

Freshman Abby Scyoc has posted a 14-6 record and a 3.06 ERA in 21 starts and with a solid offense and defense to back her, has been just what Alton needed.

“We just tell her to take the ball and go take the circle,” Carter said. “We don’t dwell a lot on the past and the history, even though we talk when they’re younger at the middle school. They follow and know what’s going on a little bit, but the bottom line is when they step in here they’re ready to play varsity softball, Alton High softball.”

“We were kind of nervous coming into this year trying to fill (Roady’s) spot, but Abby has come in and done a great job,” senior shortstop Savannah Fisher said. “She’s a freshman, so we just try to keep her up and let her know we have her back. When she puts it in play, we just try to play the ball for her. It’s nice to have someone reliable like her that can come in and get the job done.”

Fisher is part of a 5-person senior class that leads AHS. Second baseman Tomi Dublo and outfielders Bronte Fencel, Sydney Hartman and Mikinna Hall round out the veteran leadership on the squad.

Fisher leads off for Alton with a .474 batting average, .533 on base percentage and team-high 27 stolen bases. Her average is second on the team to sophomore Tami Wong (.479), and they’re tied to lead in on base percentage.

Fisher, Dublo and Hartman have been key players for the Redbirds since they were sophomores. Dublo and junior Miranda Hudson are tied for the team lead in home runs with 5 each.

Fisher said those past experiences have helped develop their leadership roles as seniors.

“I’ve gained a lot of experience and we have a lot of returning varsity players, so that’s really helped,” Fisher said. “We’ve grown as a team and a family.

“It’s pretty emotional. We’ve all been playing together 7 years now and we’ve gotten really close because we’ve all been on varsity together and have been through the same things. It’s been bumpy and super emotional, and it’s going to be sad because we’re all splitting up next year.”

Throw in juniors Hudson and Rachel McCoy, the sophomore Wong and freshman Ashlyn Betz and Alton has lots to be happy about.

“When we have great leadership like we have with the 5 seniors, a couple juniors like Rachel McCoy who went from first to third and didn’t blink an eye,” Carter said. “We worked a handful of girls out over there and she wasn’t selfish about it and she’s doing a great job for us.

“When you have to plug in a couple freshmen in our conference with our schedule and have 19 wins at this point of the season, you’ve got to be pretty pleased.”

Now the Redbirds have to figure it out so they can win that first elusive regional title since 2006. The pairings were released on IHSA.org on Wednesday after press time.

Fisher said it’s simply staying within themselves and coming through in clutch situations.

“I think we need to keep hitting more,” Fisher said. “We’re hitting well now, but I think we need to take it a step further against good hitting teams. We don’t need to try and do too much (at the plate). Our defense has gotten a lot better with having older girls on the team, so we just need to get the extra hits when we need them.

“We get quite a few hits, we just don’t get them when we need them. We don’t stay within ourselves and try to swing for the fences, but we’re getting a lot better with it and putting the ball in play.”

And Carter knows there’s one key intangible that puts the Redbirds in a good position to excel.

“That might be one of our biggest advantages is we have a pretty tight-knit group,” Carter said.

