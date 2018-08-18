A soccer Trailblazer

photo by Theo Tate photo by Theo Tate

Tim Rooney was hired as coach for the Lewis and Clark Community College soccer program in 1986.

Then, he turned the Trailblazers into a national junior college powerhouse, winning more than 800 matches combined for both men’s and women’s programs and capturing a pair of national championships in the women’s division.

Rooney was honored for his outstanding career on Aug. 11, when Lewis and Clark officially named its soccer field after him. It’s now called Tim Rooney Stadium.

After the unveiling, Rooney received one of his favorite beverages — a Pepsi.

“I appreciate (LCCC president) Dr. (Dale) Chapman and the board for giving me this honor,” Rooney said. “Being in coaching, I never thought about getting into the hall of fame. I never thought about having a stadium named after me. That’s something you don’t think about. My thing is always try to make the teams the best they can be and try to get as far as we can go. After that, I’ll try to get them to the next level to another school so they can continue on to their education.”

The 30-minute ceremony took place between the women’s alumni soccer game and the men’s alumni soccer game. Among the speakers were Chapman, athletics director Doug Stotler and new men’s soccer coach Ryan Hodge.

“Coach Rooney set the bar very, very high,” Stotler said. “We’re not only recognizing him locally here at Lewis and Clark Community College, but he has been recognized regionally, nationally and internationally.”

Rooney retired from coaching the LCCC soccer program in ‘17, but decided to return this fall to coach the women’s soccer team. He started the women’s program 25 years ago.

“I had too many players who were left off from last year’s team,” said Rooney, who remains the winningest women’s soccer coach in National Junior College Athletic Association history since 2012. “I really thought I owe it to them. Now that I’m back in it, I decided to go year by year and see where it’s at. They’re happy with me so I can do it as long as I want.”

Hodge said he enjoyed working with Rooney. Hodge played for Rooney in college and worked as his assistant for both men’s and women’s teams for 11 years.

“He’s completely changed my life where I was able to find my passion for what I wanted to do with my life,” Hodge said. “I’m thankful to him for the opportunities he has given me.”

Taylor Bivens, an Alton High grad who played on the 2008 women’s national championship team, said he taught all of his players how to be successful.

“He put a lot of effort and a lot of brainwork into making teams that were very excellent and getting to the national championship and making it to regionals and going to nationals,” she said. “We have a lot of accomplishments and how his brain worked in putting his players together is indescribable. He knows what he’s doing and to be able to play under him is awesome.”

