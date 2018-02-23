A special year for Explorers

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The seniors of the Marquette Catholic girls basketball team and coach Lee Green pose before the Explorers’ game against Bunker Hill on Jan. 31. Pictured are Regina Guehlstorf, Taylor Aguirre, Lauren Fischer, Lila Snider, Green, Amanda Murray and Peyton Kline.

The Marquette Catholic girls’ basketball season got off to a rocky start on Nov. 13.

The Explorers fell to the Lebanon Greyhounds 54-23 in a first-round game of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic. They scored just five points in the first half.

“We had a long talk with our coach the next day in practice,” Marquette senior Lila Snider said.

The pep talk worked for the Explorers as they won 10 games in a row en route to their best season in two decades. Marquette finished 20-9, shared the Prairie State Conference title with Nokomis and captured its first regional title in six years.

The Explorers’ season came to an end on Feb. 13, when they lost to the Pleasant Plains Cardinals 45-23 in the Class 2A Riverton Sectional semifinals. The 23 points tied a season low set in their season opener against Lebanon.

“I told them (after the game) it was one of my most rewarding seasons I have ever coached,” said Lee Green, who wrapped up his second season as Marquette coach. “I’ve coached (high school) for 24 years and I’ve coached in college for 9 years, but these kids are amazing and I wouldn’t coach anybody else. I told them that I love them and I’m so proud of them.”

After the game, the players got a big round of applause from parents and fans as they exited the locker room. Snider said she was disappointed her high school basketball career came to an end at sectionals.

“It’s definitely really sad,” the senior said. “I’ve been playing with the starters since fourth grade. It’s upsetting for it to come to an end, but it was a great season.”

The Explorers will lose six players to graduation — Snider, Lauren Fischer, Peyton Kline, Taylor Aguirre, Regina Guehlstorf, and Amanda Murray.

“I’ll miss seeing them in practice every day for two years straight,” Green said. “It’s very disappointing, but all good things unfortunately have to come to an end. There are only four teams in the state of Illinois that will end their season on a win.”

Fischer, who plans to play soccer at the University of Evansville, was the Explorers’ top scorer at 12.4 points per game. She scored in double digits 16 times and earned all-tournament honors at the Gibault Candy Cane Classic.

Kline was Marquette’s top 3-point shooter with 93 treys. She also was the Explorers’ second-leading scorer at 11 points per game. Kline was coming off a strong volleyball season last fall in which she was the team leader in assists and helped Marquette finish 17-13.

Snider played a key role in Marquette’s regional championship run. She was the team’s top scorer in the regional tournament with 22 points, including 12 against the Southwestern Piasa Birds in the championship game. Snider averaged 8 points per game, led the Explorers in steals with 118 and was named on the all-tournament team at the Candy Cane Classic.

Aguirre averaged 7 points per game and was the Explorers’ leader in assists with 124.

Among the returning players for next year are junior Payton Connors, sophomore Emma Nicholson, and freshman Kiley Kirchner.

“We’re still hoping to push and play how we do and do our best and we’re hoping the best of luck for next year’s season,” Snider said.

After the season-opening loss to Lebanon, the Explorers bounced back to win the consolation championship of the Columbia Tip-Off Classic after getting wins over Metro East Lutheran and New Athens.

Then, Marquette got wins over East Alton-Wood River, Gillespie, Madison, Brussels, Hillsboro, Jersey, Valmeyer, and Gibault. The Explorers’ 10-game winning streak ended Dec. 16 with a 60-50 loss to the Columbia Eagles in the championship game of the Gibault Candy Cane Classic.

“It was huge,” Green said of the winning streak. “Right then and there, I knew it was going to be a special year when we started ripping off four wins in a row, then five wins in a row. Then we go beat Hillsboro and Jersey in the same week, and they were two great teams. We kept rolling. That 10-game winning streak got us those 20 wins.”

Marquette picked up its 20th victory after beating Southwestern 34-24 in the regional championship game on its home floor. It’s the first time since the 1999-2000 season the Explorers have reached the 20-win mark.

The loss to Pleasant Plains in the sectional semifinals ended a five-game winning streak for Marquette.

“It’s such an honor to be able to make it up here to sectionals,” Snider said. “Even though we lost, it’s still awesome that we made it up here.”

The Explorers finished tied for first with Nokomis at 3-1 in conference play. Metro East Lutheran handed them their only loss on Jan. 16.

Marquette also finished with its second straight winning season. The Alton school was 15-13 a year ago.

