A splashing success

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate Caden Akal, Noah Clancy, Matt Daniel, and Cole Akal of the Alton boys swimming team pose while getting a first-place medal in the 200-yard medley relay at the Springfield Sectional on Feb. 17 at Eisenhower Pool. All four swimmers competed at the state meet at Evanston on Feb. 23-24, with Clancy earning an all-state medal with a ninth-place finish in the 100-yard backstroke.

The Alton Redbirds’ boys swimming team enjoyed a short but successful season.

First, the Redbirds qualified for the state meet in a school-record seven events and won sectional titles in four of them at the Springfield Sectional on Feb. 17 at Eisenhower Pool.

On Feb. 24, Alton brought home its first all-state medalist.

Noah Clancy finished ninth in the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 50.68 seconds at the IHSA state meet in Evanston High School, making him the first Alton swimmer since Maddie Monroe in ‘12 to earn all-state honors.

“We’re excited for the program and we’re excited for the school to finally have a state medal, something we haven’t done before,” Alton coach Garth Akal said.

The Redbirds had a school-record four swimmers at the state meet. Seniors Matt Daniel and Cole Akal and junior Caden Akal were the other Alton swimmers who competed in Evanston.

“They were in awe,” Garth Akal said. “People told them that it was totally different from anything that they have ever done. I think that going in there and seeing it for themselves, they really believe that now.”

Clancy competed at state for the second year in a row. Daniel made his second state appearance and the Akals participated at state for the first time.

A year ago, Clancy was the lone Alton representative at the state meet at New Trier High School. He finished 15th in the 100-yard backstroke in the preliminaries, coming up 3 places short of a trip to finals.

This year, Clancy advanced to the finals of the backstroke by finishing eighth in 50.76 seconds. The top six finishers advance to the championship finals and second six finishers qualify for the consolation finals.

“It was a fantastic experience,” Garth Akal said. “He did everything right. When he went into the prelims, I told him just swim your heart out and make sure you don’t leave anything short because we want to try to make whatever finals we can get. We were shooting for the A (championship) final, but it was just too fast. He ended up getting the B (consolation) final and he was very excited with that. He dropped time in the prelims and he dropped times in his finals event.”

The Redbirds didn’t qualify for the finals in the other six events. They came up five places short of the finals in the 200-yard medley relay and 200-yard freestyle.

The 200-yard medley relay team of Clancy, Daniel and the Akals finished 17th with a 1:36.71 and Daniel — who competed at state when he was a freshman — placed 17th in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:43.50.

Also, the 200-yard freestyle relay team of Clancy, Daniel and the Akals came in 23rd with a 1:27.73, Daniel placed 23rd in the 100-yard butterfly in 51.49 seconds and Caden Akal finished 34th and 35th, respectively, in the 100-yard freestyle and the 50-yard freestyle.

“Caden has learned a lot from his experience,” Garth Akal said of Caden. “He was a little disappointed in his swim because he added a little bit of time in the 50 and 100. I think he was a little too tense going in and putting too much pressure on himself to perform.”

Alton won medals in 7 of 12 events at the Springfield Sectional. The Redbirds weren’t eligible for the team standings because they don’t swim all year around.

“It was our best sectionals we ever had,” Akal said.

The four sectional titles marked a school record for the Redbirds. Clancy won the backstroke for the second year in a row, Caden Akal placed first in the 50-yard freestyle and the 200-yard medley and freestyle relay teams of Clancy, Daniel and the Akals came out on top.

Also, Daniel finished second in the 200-yard freestyle and 100-yard butterfly, Caden Akal was second in the 100-yard freestyle, Clancy placed second in the 100-yard breaststroke, and Cole Akal was fifth in the 50-yard freestyle.

“When I was handing out the medals, it really hit home because when you win, you get to hand out the medals and I found myself doing that several times during the day, which was wonderful,” Garth Akal said.

Daniel, Clancy and the Akals also compete with the Summers-Port swimming team during the summer. Last summer, they helped the Sharks win their 23rd straight Southwestern Illinois Swim Association championship title.

