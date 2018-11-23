A statue with some kick

× Expand photo by Theo Tate The Ruben Mendoza Memorial Statue arrived in Granite City on Nov. 6 and it is making its temporary home at the Granite City Cinema.

After Bob Galvan helped put the Ruben Mendoza Memorial Statue inside the Granite City Cinema on Nov. 6, sweat was rolling down his face.

But the Granite City resident and former GCHS boys soccer standout was thrilled the statue arrived.

“It’s fabulous,” Galvan said. “The guy did a great job on it. I’m very happy with it. This has been long overdue. He’s looking down at us. He’s happy.”

A 7-foot-6, 375-pound statue of Mendoza featuring his famous bicycle kick was created in his honor. It is temporarily placed at the cinema and will be moved to a spot in downtown Granite City at a later date.

“We probably won’t have the dedication until the springtime when the weather breaks and because of the way the weather is right now,” Galvan said. “We would like to have a real nice function for a day and have a big celebration to honor this man.”

Funds for the statue were raised by the Ruben Mendoza Memorial Committee. The fundraising efforts began in December with a trivia contest.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Kathy Moore, executive administrative assistant to Granite City Mayor Ed Hagnauer and Mendoza’s niece.

Mendoza helped bring soccer to Granite City. He founded the first Granite City High soccer team in 1967, sold soccer shoes and equipment out of his car trunk and opened a sporting goods store in Granite City. He later earned the nickname “The Father of Granite City Soccer.”

“My uncle was a fabulous man who did a lot for the children here in Granite City and a lot of the young men when he first started out,” Moore said. “The mayor and a couple of other pretty prominent businessmen were on his first soccer team that he started out at the high school. Many of us played for him and with him throughout the years.”

In addition to the founding of Granite City soccer, Mendoza represented the U.S. on three Olympic teams and two World Cup teams. He died in 2010.

There is also a plaque of Mendoza at the entrance of Gene Baker Field at the GCHS campus. The entrance was unveiled in August 2017 during the 50-year anniversary ceremony of the GCHS soccer program.

The Mendoza statue was created by Stan Watts of Utah, who also worked on the Granite City North High Steelers statue at Kevin Greene Field.

“I got with the people who were the head of that project,” said Galvan, a 1971 GCHS graduate and the leading scorer of the Warriors’ boys soccer team for three years. “They gave me his name and looked at some of the work that he has done. I thought I would give him a try.”

The statue arrived in Granite City in the early afternoon of Nov. 6. Galvan and three other people put the statue inside the cinema.

“It’s unfortunate that none of my uncles nor my mom could be here to see this, but the kids are all here,” Moore said. “That’s a good thing.”

