Brad Hasquin (left) talks to his players during a timeout in the Granite City Warriors' football game against Jersey on Aug. 25. Hasquin will be the Warriors' new head coach in the 2018 fall season after working as an assistant for eight seasons.

After being hired as the new Granite City Warriors head football coach on Feb. 27, Brad Hasquin immediately went to work.

He held a mandatory meeting with the football players the morning of March 2 to discuss goals for the 2018 fall season.

“It was pretty good,” Hasquin said. “We had 57 kids show up. Since that day, we’ve had 35-40 coming in every day in the weight room.”

The new GCHS coach said one of the goals is to help the Warriors return to their winning ways. Granite City finished 2-7 overall and 0-7 in Southwestern Conference last fall. The Warriors haven’t had a winning season since 2011.

“We have to develop some of our talent,” Hasquin said. “But we do have a lot of talent. The bottom line is we have to stay healthy. One of our main focuses is to build the numbers up and scour the halls and try to get as many kids out for football.”

Next year, the Warriors will return top players such as sophomores Freddy Edwards and Reide Wilson and junior Jerry Watson. Edwards, who had a strong freshman season at quarterback, missed most of last fall after a shoulder injury he suffered in week 3 against Belleville East. Watson turned in an outstanding first season at Granite City, scoring a team-high 11 touchdowns and rushing for 1,012 yards, and Wilson earned all-Southwestern Conference honors at linebacker.

“The expectation is to get better every day that we play and play hard and see what happens,” Hasquin said. “I know with Freddy and Jerry and our offensive line and our skilled guys returning, I’m excited about what we can produce. We have to get better defensively, but we have a lot of those guys returning. It’s an exciting time to take over.”

Hasquin worked an assistant at GCHS for eight seasons before getting promoted. He will succeed Carl Luehmann, who stepped down as head coach after eight seasons in January. The hire was announced during the Granite City School Board meeting on Feb. 27.

“I got hired officially Tuesday night of that week and Friday was the meeting,” Hasquin said. “In between that time, a lot of the kids were coming to me and congratulating me and telling me thanks. They were happy for me.”

Hasquin will be working his 20th season as football coach next fall. He was the head coach at East Alton-Wood River for three years and worked on the coaching staff at Alton for eight.

“Truthfully, I love it,” Hasquin said. “It’s the best time of the year for me. When Carl stepped down and retired, I wasn’t sure what the situation was for all of us as coaches. I had a little empty feeling in my heart because I thought it might be an outside possibility I might not coach at Granite. It definitely has worked out that I will be because football has been my passion since I started it in eighth grade.”

Hasquin graduated from Civic Memorial in 1993. He was a four-year letterwinner for the Bethalto school. He started at quarterback in his junior and senior seasons under head coach Rick Reinhart.

“At the time I graduated, I was the second all-time leading passer,” Hasquin said.

After playing football for one year at Olivet Nazarene University, Hasquin transferred to Lewis and Clark Community College. Then, he attended SIUE for two years.

Hasquin was hired as an assistant coach for the Alton football team in 1998. The next year, he was teaching in Katy, Texas.

“They’re known for football,” Hasquin said of Katy, west of Houston. “I wasn’t fortunate enough to get a year in there. I was hired late. The way the system works down there, if you teach high school, you have to do something besides P.E. Everybody can teach P.E. down there.”

Hasquin returned to Alton as assistant and stayed there for seven more years until he was hired as EA-WR’s head coach in 2007. During his tenure as Alton assistant coach, the Redbirds went to the state playoffs six straight years from 2001-2006.

Hasquin coached the Oilers for three seasons and won just six games. EA-WR went 4-5 in his first season, 2-7 in 2008 and 0-9 in 2009.

“One of the biggest takeaways that I had (while I was at EA-WR) was being able to communicate with the parents,” Hasquin said. “As assistant coaches, you don’t really have to do that unless it’s an odd case here or there.”

Hasquin joined the Granite City football coaching staff in 2010, the same year Luehmann took over head coaching duties. The next year, the Warriors finished 6-4 and qualified for the state playoffs.

Hasquin said Luehmann has been helpful to him during his tenure as assistant coach.

“He hired me when I needed a job and I went to work for him,” he said. “I was fortunate that he gave me a chance to coach at Granite City because without him, I probably would not be at Granite City and for that I’m forever grateful.”

The Warriors will play an independent schedule in Hasquin’s first season as head coach as they plan to leave the Southwestern Conference after the school year. Granite City will play Collinsville, Alton, Belleville West, Mater Dei, Galesburg, Carbondale, Jersey, Francis Howell, and Carnahan during the 2018 football season.

“I’m excited,” Hasquin said. “I know there’s a lot of work to go between now and then. That’s what we do as coaches. We get our kids ready to play and hopefully they’ll be ready to play that Friday night up in Jerseyville (on Aug. 24).”

