A taste of Champaign

After East Alton-Wood River senior Zac Blasioli won the Class 1A 132-pound state championship on Feb. 18 at State Farm Center in Champaign, he jumped into the arms of assistant coach Eric Huebner.

“He changed my whole wrestling career,” Blasioli said. “I used to be a lazy wrestler and I was kind of standing around, so he opened me up a little bit. He would say move, move and move and push the pace and he got my cardio to where it needs to be. He opened my eyes up to the wrestling world from standing there and being lazy to shooting and attacking, and attacking the whole match.”

Blasioli became the second EA-WR wrestler to win a state title after knocking off Porta’s Trey Hild 7-5 in the 132 championship match. Josh Bennett won a championship at 103 in 2009.

“It’s way better than I thought it would be,” Blasioli said. “The guys I grew up with won state titles in high school and I thought it would be cool to win one of those titles and have one of those bracket boards.”

Blasioli also was one of four Greater Alton wrestlers — all of them are seniors — who earned an all-state medal. Blasioli’s teammate, Drew Sobol, finished fourth at 106 in Class 1A, Alton’s Keontay Holmes placed third at 182 in Class 3A and Civic Memorial’s Brandon Carpenter came in fifth at 195 in Class 2A.

Holmes and Carpenter were state placewinners for the first time. Holmes became the ninth Alton state placewinner and Carpenter became the Eagles’ 16th wrestler to earn all-state honors. It marked CM’s 26th overall state medal for the program.

EA-WR’s Jon Wright and Roxana’s Brett Nyswonger competed in 285 in Class 1A, but unfortunately didn’t walk out of Champaign with a medal. Nyswonger was eliminated in the first round and Wright finished 0-2. Both Wright and Nyswonger are seniors.

Blasioli earned his third state medal. He also finished sixth at 160 as a freshman and second at 152 as a junior.

The EA-WR senior said Huebner has been a big help to him since he joined the team in his freshman year.

“He came around in my freshman year and I placed (at state),” he said. “I was still kind of lazy. I came back (to state) in my sophomore year and I didn’t have a good run. Over that summer, we kind of stayed in touch quite a bit. Before he really opened it up, I lost a little bit of weight and I felt more fit going down to that one weight class. Coming back in my junior year at 152, I felt strong and I felt better fit than at 160 and I realized that I can move just like these kids and that’s what got me to do it.”

Blasioli defeated North Boone’s Zach Westlund, Illini Bluffs’ Joe Worms and Lena-Winslow’s Hunter Luke in the first three rounds before handing Hild his first loss of the season in the finals. Hild, a junior, finished 49-1.

Blasioli took a 5-2 lead after the first period and never relinquished it. He finished 36-1 on the season.

“They call it the state finals for a reason,” EA-WR coach Dave Sobol said. “We knew going in that it’s going to be a tough match.”

Drew Sobol placed fourth at 106 for the second straight year after losing 16-10 to Olympia’s Austin Weaver in the third-place match. He and Blasioli are the only EA-WR wrestlers who earned all-state honors more than once.

“I had a really good career,” Drew Sobol said. “I did the best that I could and that’s all that matters.”

Dave Sobol coached in the state tournament for the final time, too. He’s retiring as coach after 15 years.

“It was a pleasant way to go out,” he said. “I’m thrilled for the kids and they earned everything they got. I was just along for the ride.”

He said he was thrilled to have two state placewinners in his final year as coach. The Oilers have a total of eight all-state wrestlers in program history.

“Any medal you get is awesome,” the EA-WR coach said.

Holmes defeated Lockport’s Payton Fernandes 13-3 in the third-place match to become the second Alton wrestler to earn all-state honors at 182. Taylor McGiffen placed second at 182 five years ago.

“My big goal was to at least get in the top four,” Holmes said. “It’s my first time here at state, so I wanted to go there and place high. I didn’t really expect to get this far, but I did.”

Holmes beat Conant’s Lee Fuller and Highland Park’s D.J. Penick in the first two rounds to clinch a spot in the medal round. After losing to Willowbrook’s Jack Jessen in the semifinals, the Alton senior bounced back to beat Dundee-Crown’s Chase Raap in the wrestleback semifinals and Fernandes in the third-place match.

Holmes, who beat Fernandes for the second time this season, finished 39-11. He credits his mother, Shoneka Burnett, and his coach, Eric Roberson, for his successful senior season.

“My coach pushed me really hard in the room, harder than anybody else,” Holmes said. “My mom is my No. 1 role model here. She pushes me to wrestle. If it weren’t for her, I wouldn’t have wrestled in the first place.”

Carpenter finished 39-5 after pinning Crystal Lake South’s Seamus O’Donnell with 1:21 left in the second period of the 195 fifth-place match.

“It’s been a pretty great year,” the CM senior said. “I got to over 100 wins and I credit all of the coaches in the past and they were helping me out and getting me ready.”

Carpenter finished 4-2 at state. He beat Chicago Agricultural Science’s Zian Rosario by technical fall in the first round, pinned Bloomington’s Kalon Cross in the first period in the first-round quarterfinals and beat Glenwood’s Hunter Crumly 3-1 in the wrestleback quarterfinals to clinch a spot in the medal round.

