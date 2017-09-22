A tribute to a coach

Before her freshman season with the Alton girls tennis team began last year, Maddie Saenz got some advice from Robert Logan — get another tennis racket.

“He told me that I needed to get a new one because the one I had wasn’t working very well,” the Alton sophomore said. “I’ve been playing with it ever since and I’ve been doing pretty well.”

The new racket has helped Saenz become a valuable player for the Redbirds. Last year, she earned third-team all-Southwestern Conference honors in doubles. This year, she won a pair of tournament championships, including a No. 3 singles title at the inaugural Robert Logan Memorial Tournament on Sept. 16.

“It’s so special that every good shot that I hit was from a racket that he told me to get,” Saenz said. “It’s kind of like his little blessing that he sent to me. He’s so nice.”

Logan, a Marquette Catholic graduate and a boys and girls tennis coach at AHS, passed away at age 30 on Sept. 18, 2016, after a battle with cancer. This year’s Robert Logan Memorial Tournament, formerly the Riverbend Tournament, was named after him.

Matches were played at Lewis and Clark Community College, Alton High and Gordon Moore Park. The tournament began with a moment of silence.

“Everybody was really devastated when Rob passed away last year,” Alton coach Jesse Macias said. “It’s something you think about a lot. But it was great to get all of those guys to celebrate Robert’s life and it was great seeing his family out here today. We had a lot of tennis fans that came out today and wanted to be a part of it.”

Logan was a two-time state qualifier in boys tennis and a three-time state qualifier in golf while at Marquette. He also helped the Lewis and Clark Community College men’s tennis team advance to the national tournament twice.

Logan coached the AHS girls tennis team from 2009-2015 and worked as head boys tennis coach in 2016.

“We love Rob,” Alton junior Hannah Macias said. “He’s a big part of the tennis community. He was always smiling and he was always happy. We just miss him a lot and it’s nice to be able to do things like this and dedicate it to him. His family comes out and they love it.”

Saenz and Hannah Macias were the lone tournament champions for the Redbirds. Macias defeated Triad’s Caitlyn Smith 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles title match and Saenz beat Highland’s Ashley Basden 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 3 singles championship match.

Alton finished second with 45 points. Triad was first with 46. The championship was decided after Triad’s Bailey Grigg defeated Marquette’s Leah Hoefert in the No. 4 singles championship match at AHS.

“I’m not disappointed in the girls,” Jesse Macias said. “I was really happy on how they played. I thought we had a good effort in all of our matches.”

The Redbirds got second-place finishes from Abby Fischer (No. 1 singles), Val Walters and Ainsley Fortschneider (No. 2 doubles) and Lexi Mayfield and Molly Gross (No. 3 doubles).

Fischer said she has high hopes for her team. The Redbirds placed first in the Andy Simpson Doubles Tournament on Aug. 19 and the Jacksonville Tournament on Sept. 9 and took a 4-3 dual-match record into this week.

“I think we can do pretty good this year,” Fischer said. “We have a lot of returning players who are doing really good this year. We have a strong team.”

Saenz was advised by Logan to get a new racket when she first met him the summer before her freshman year.

“I took out three of them from Racketman (a store) and I tested them,” she said. “I liked that one the best and I’ve been playing with it since he told me to get a new one.”

In addition to her championship, Saenz received a trophy for being one of two players earning the tournament’s sportsmanship award.

“I like the way she plays,” Jesse Macias said. “I like her attitude. She never gets down. Whether she’s winning or losing, she goes out and does things the right way.”

Civic Memorial, which finished sixth with 25.5 points, also earned some hardware. The Eagles received the team sportsmanship trophy.

“I’m really happy to win this award,” CM coach Matt Carmody said.

Carmody said Logan was a good friend to him. They played tennis together in high school and college.

“He and I played doubles a lot together,” he said. “Him putting up with me through all of the years, I appreciated it. I’m just happy that this event did go on and continue to raise awareness. Hopefully something good comes of it and everybody seemed to have a good day. I’ll call it a win.”

Marquette finished fifth with 28 points. Hoefert was the only Explorer to play in the championship match.

Mike Walters, who took over coaching duties at Marquette this fall, is Logan’s uncle.

“My sister, brother-in-law and (Robert’s widow) Kayla are going to need a lot of prayers from people out there because it’s going to be a really tough time for them,” Walters said. “My heart goes out to them and his brothers, Christopher and Patrick. They just need a lot of prayers and I hope people give it to them.”

