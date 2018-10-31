A win at Lenz

Bluff City Elite 14U-Evola won the Lenz Field Play the Turf Tournament in Jacksonville over the weekend. Bluff City went undefeated, winning a combined six games in pool and bracket play. Bluff City defeated Midwest Intensity by a score of 14-3 in the championship game. Bluff City Elite is 17-3 for the fall season. The team includes (front row, from left) Lauren Lenihan, Riley Rosentreter, Carli Foersterling, Audrey Evola, Chloe Segarra, (back row, from left) coach Amanda Evola, Olivia Goodman, Tracy Scroggins, Paige Missey, Kari Krueger, Reese Plont, Kylie Angel, and coach Eric Foersterling.

