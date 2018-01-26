A win for Nelly

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Civic Memorial boys basketball team poses with its third-place trophy at the Litchfield Invitational on Jan. 20 after coming from behind to beat Nokomis 42-39 in the third-place game. Players wore Nelly Strong warm-up t-shirts in honor of Tim Nelson, a former Marquette Catholic football coach and CM student who died of cancer Jan. 16 at age 42.

After the Civic Memorial boys basketball team came from behind to beat Nokomis 42-39 in the third-place game of the Litchfield Invitational on Jan. 20, all of the players put on their white Nelly Strong warm-up t-shirts while posing for a picture with the third-place trophy.

The Eagles dedicated their victory to Tim Nelson, a former Marquette Catholic football coach and CM student who died of cancer on Jan. 16 at age 42.

“It’s a great honor to put his name on our chest,” CM senior Geoff Withers said. “We played as hard as we could for him and went out there and did as much as we could for him.”

CM came back from a 16-point, third-quarter deficit to beat the Redskins. The Bethalto school also bounced back from a 59-54 loss to Mount Zion in the semifinals the night before.

“It feels good,” CM senior Caden Clark said. “I know we all feel like we had a really good chance to be in the championship game. I’m glad that we came out and got the win tonight for third.”

The Eagles are enjoying a strong season in Ross Laux’s first year as head coach. They entered this week with a 13-6 record and have earned three trophies. CM also got a first-place trophy for winning the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament in November and a second-place trophy in the Columbia-Freeburg Holiday Tournament in December.

“13-6 is a pretty good record,” CM junior Bryce Zupan said. “We feel like we could have done better, but we’re OK with it right now. As for getting the three trophies, even though they’re all not first, it shows how much we improved from last year.”

Laux replaced Doug Carey as CM coach this season after working as an assistant a year ago.

“He’s a lot of help,” Zupan said. “He was an assistant for the past couple of years and he really knows us now, and I think he does a really good job with us.”

The Eagles started wearing their warmup shirts in their game against Mount Zion. Laux said Nelson was an inspiration to many people in the Riverbend community.

“He was one of my good friends,” the CM coach said. “He was like an older brother to me. He’s always been around. He’s a really good friend with a lot of these parents of the players on my team. At a time like this, we just wanted to do something to put a smile on somebody’s face and to make the family feel good and to make some friends of his feel good when they see us out there repping the Nelly Strong.”

Withers said Nelson was a longtime friend of his father.

“He gave me a lot of good life lessons,” the senior said. “He taught me a lot of good stuff and helped me stay a positive person throughout my whole life.”

CM trailed Nokomis 31-15 late in the third quarter before coming back to outscore the Redskins 27-8 the rest of the contest.

“We came out flat and came back at the end,” Zupan said. “I’m glad we won this thing.”

Now, the Eagles are shooting to finish with their fifth straight winning season. They were 22-10 last winter.

“Going forward, we just need to rebound and get good shots on the offensive end and just build up stops and going on runs,” Clark said. “I think that’s what we did tonight (against Nokomis). I think if we do that every game, then I think we’ll be in good shape.”

The Eagles began their season by winning their first four games, all of them came in the Stove Top Stuffing Tournament. They had three wins in the Litchfield Invite, two in the Columbia-Freeburg Tournament and had non-conference wins over Father McGivney, Roxana and Gibault.

Jaquan Adams is the Eagles’ top scorer at 16.7 points per game. He was named on three all-tournament teams this season. Earlier in the year, he surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for his career.

“Jaquan is a great player,” Clark said. “He’s quick and strong and can get to the basket easy and I think he just plays like he usually does.”

The Eagles also have been getting strong offensive efforts from Clark and Zupan. They’re both averaging 12 points per game.

Zupan, a junior, was the Eagles’ leading scorer at the Litchfield tournament with 61 points and earned all-tournament honors.

“This tournament is always fun,” he said. “This year was especially fun because I’m starting this year and getting the playing time. It’s something I’ve never experienced before. It’s a lot of fun.”

Adams, Clark, Withers, Kaleb Denney and Jayden Serafini make up the Eagles’ senior class. They have been playing with the CM program since they were freshmen.

“Me, Geoff and Denney have been playing together since we were little kids,” Clark said. “Jaquan joined us in eighth grade and we’ve been playing together ever since. We got some chemistry and we know how to play together and if we do a good job with that, we can take this team pretty far.”

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter