A wonderful ride

The Edwardsville baseball team poses with its second-place trophy at the Class 4A state baseball tournament on June 10 at Silver Cross Stadium in Joliet.

After his Edwardsville baseball team lost to the Crystal Lake South Gators 8-3 in the Class 4A state championship game on June 10 at Silver Cross Stadium in Joliet, coach Tim Funkhouser was the first person to grab the second-place trophy.

He was thrilled his squad earned its fifth state trophy in program history and his second in his 19-year tenure as coach.

“I have never felt more relaxed because our guys are doing what they need to be doing and they want to be in this arena,” Funkhouser said. “I think we have outcompeted a lot of teams to get this point and I think that’s what you have to do. I’m so proud of them.”

The Tigers finished their season at 34-8. They earned their first state trophy since 2002, when they finished second. Edwardsville also finished second in 1991 and won state championships in 1990 and 1998.

The Tigers played in the state tournament for the 15th time in school history and their first since 2007.

“It was a great experience,” freshman Drake Westcott said. “I’m going to miss all of these guys. It was one heck of a ride.”

Kade Burns said he was thrilled he got to compete at the state tournament in his senior year.

“It’s a new experience and a fun experience,” he said. “It was a lot of fun staying in the hotel room with some of your brothers out here. They’re a good team and they came out to play.”

Funkhouser now has 582 wins since he took over the program in 1999. During Funkhouser’s tenure, the Tigers have never finished with a losing season, won 30 or more games 11 times, captured 13 regional championships and eight sectional titles and qualified for state six times.

Funkhouser said all 23 of his players played a key role in his team’s successful season this spring.

“It’s a team effort,” the EHS coach said. “We can go down the road with all of the guys.”

The Tigers had strong offensive seasons from Westcott, seniors Dylan Burris, Andrew Yancik, Joel Quirin and Will Messer. Burris batted a team best .447 with 16 doubles, a program-record 14 triples and 5 home runs, Westcott led the team in home runs (12) and RBIs (41), Yancik finished with a .308 batting average after going 3 for 6 in the state tournament, Messer hit .349 and Quirin batted .336.

Burns was the Tigers’ top pitcher, going 10-2 with 98 strikeouts. Yancik had 6 wins, including a victory over St. Laurence in the state semifinals. Seniors Andrew Frank and Isaac Garrett each had 5 wins and junior Chase Gockel went 4-0.

The Tigers won their first 9 games of the season before losing back-to-back games to Belleville West and Sacred Heart-Griffin. They had another 9-game winning streak late in the season.

Edwardsville finished third in the Southwestern Conference standings at 11-3, two of those losses were to Belleville West, which won the league title at 13-1.

The Tigers beat the Maroons 5-1 in the Class 4A Edwardsville Regional championship game on May 27. A year ago, EHS lost to Belleville West in the regional title game at Belleville West.

Edwardsville defeated Normal West 7-0 in the Illinois Wesleyan University Sectional championship game on June 3 for its state-record 17th sectional title and its first since ‘14.

Two days later, the Tigers cruised to an 11-3 win over Orland Park Sandburg in the University of Illinois Super-Sectional to qualify for state for the first time since 2007.

Edwardsville advanced to the state championship game with a 3-1 win over St. Laurence in the semifinals on June 9, the program’s 14th state tournament victory and the first since 2002.

The Tigers had their 6-game winning streak snapped with the loss to Crystal Lake South in the title game.

Edwardsville will lose 11 players to graduation, but returns several key players such as Westcott, Gockel, sophomores Dalton Wallace and Blake Burris and junior Cole Hampton.

“These underclassmen have a lot in them and they’re going to show up next year and the year after that and they’re just going to keep going and hopefully, they’ll find themselves here like we did this year,” Yancik said.

