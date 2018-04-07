A wrestling life

Photo by Theo Tate Photo by Theo Tate

As Savanna Stone says, “You can’t break stone.”

That’s the new strong motto of a Marquette Catholic senior’s alter ego, or as she said, “It’s almost like turning into a superhero.”

See, after three years playing volleyball for the Explorers and a career as a spiker dating back to the third grade, Marissa decided to pursue a different path.

While most high school seniors are worried about who they’re taking to the prom, or what their friends are doing that weekend, Marissa has other things on her mind. She’s daydreaming about flying off the top rope or pinning an opponent’s shoulders to the mat for a 1-2-3 count.

That’s because it’s her new job and sport of choice as a professional wrestler.

In December 2016, following her junior year as a Marquette volleyball player, Marissa began training with Dynamo Pro Wrestling in St. Louis. She was 16 years old.

Her first pro match was on March 18, 2017, and since then it’s been a steady ascension up the wrestling rungs. By Feb. 5, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa, she was facing Nia Jax on WWE Raw as Vanessa Floyd, showcasing her talents on national television. Not too shabby for a high school senior.

“You get that little taste of how it could be if you were truly there, and talking to all those girls makes me want to do it even more,” Marissa said. “I see myself in practice even pushing myself a little harder so maybe I get to stay with WWE one day.”

What she’s learned is it’s not easy, but the payoff of self-confidence and feeling of purpose far outweigh the bumps and bruises.

“Just being in high school is a tough environment to be in and the confidence I’ve gotten from wrestling has really helped me,” Marissa said. “I’ve had a bunch of insecurities and for some reason wrestling has helped with that. Confidence-wise, it’s helped make me the person that I am.”

Savanna Stone has helped bring Marissa out of her shell. As a face, or good guy in the wrestling world, she’s a fan favorite, but she doesn’t take any guff off anyone. It’s the way Marissa always wanted to be and Savanna Stone allows her to do that.

“Savanna Stone is me, only a little amped up,” Marissa said. “I’m a person that doesn’t really like confrontation. Savanna’s nice to all the fans, but she won’t be disrespected. If you disrespect her, she’s a little bit of a badass.”

She’s got some charisma and ring presence, too. It’s helped her get an invite to the inaugural Making Towns Classic Tournament on May 12 in Nashville, Tenn. It will showcase rising female wrestlers on the indie scene.

“The person that wins that tournament gets to go on to another tournament put on by WWE,” she said.

Marissa will attend college after high school, but wrestling isn’t a phase; it will remain a large portion of her life. She’s making sure of that.

“I want to go to college and pursue counseling and working with trauma victims, but I was talking to the college when I was making up my schedule and I got Fridays off to travel to where I need to go for Saturday and Sunday shows. I definitely want wrestling in there. I would love to be a full-time wrestler, but having that backup plan is good,” Marissa said.

A rising star

• Youngest female wrestler ever to appear on WWE Raw (17 years old)

• 2017 Missouri Wrestling Revival Female Wrestler of the Year (youngest ever)

• In January became youngest female wrestler to win Zero1 USA championship belt

• Youngest wrestler by 5 years to be invited to inaugural Making Towns Classic

Savanna Stone on the physical toll of wrestling

“The first day was probably the worst. Literally taking a bump is like putting yourself through a 25-mph car accident is what I was told. For me the bumps weren’t as bad as running the ropes, which is wire that they tape up. I was left with bruises on my back and waking up stiff, but you grow to have a resistance and take the pain.”

“Our warmup lasts about an hour with cardio and if you can get through that, then you go into actual lessons learning match structure and moves in general, selling everything properly, working the crowd, all that.”

“You can work out your whole life, running, cardio, all that, but it will never be the same as working out in the ring and running those ropes. It’s completely different cardio. It’s probably one of the best cardios I’ve ever done. The joke is if you can get past the cardio and onto the moves, you’re doing pretty good.”

“It is predetermined who is going to win, but what people don’t realize is when we’re hitting someone, we’re actually hitting someone. We’re making contact. Getting forearmed and punched for the first time was different, but the biggest thing is you have to trust your partner knows what they’re doing and is safe.”

