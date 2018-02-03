At 88 years young, Joe Scroggins hasn’t quit racking up athletic accomplishments.

He nailed his 12th hole-in-one at Clermont Golf Course in Clermont, Fla., on Jan. 7 in a recreational golf game. He lives in Clermont six months of the year and in Wood River for the other six months.

“I don’t reach for many anymore,” Joe Scroggins said. “I had my last two on a driver and I had a five iron on this one.”

He drained the hole-in-one early on the 18-hole course, the third hole. Scroggins said he didn’t experience a high on the first two holes.

“I always feel all right in a game,” he said. “There was no real difference between before and after.”

Scroggins comes from a family with an appreciation for golf. Members of the family have produced 29 holes-in-one over the years. In addition to Joe’s 12, his brother Rudy has 3, his brother Orville “Buckets” Scroggins, who passed away in 1996, had 9; his nephew Alan Scroggins has 1 and Rudy’s grandson Andrew Scroggins has 3. In addition, Rudy’s wife, Helen, has one.

Like his brother Joe, golf has long played a role in Rudy Scroggins’ life. Rudy is 75.

“I really love being in the company of other golfers,” Rudy said. “Even though it’s a sport where you’re on your own a lot, you can still pick up a lot of quality tips from other golfers.”

Rudy’s first hole-in-one came in 1989 and the other two came in 1999 and 2014.

“It’s really a thrill,” he said. “The last one was so unexpected. I was flabbergasted. This is something every golfer wants to obtain. Many play all of their lives and never get one.”

Rudy started playing golf after graduating high school at local courses. He played golf five times a week — even during the winter — until 2000, at the time of his retirement. Following retirement, he started playing three times a week.

“I’ve played so much with my children and grandchildren over the years,” Rudy said. “It’s just a real thrill. We’ve played at The Woodlands Golf Club (in Alton) quite a bit.”

The Alton native grew up playing sports — roller-skating, playing baseball, and bowling. His athletic talents were well-known in the Riverbend. He was named bowler of the year in 1958 and 1959, as he averaged 120 pins a game in his best season, a record in the time period. His single high game was an impressive 280.

Joe played football at Alton High School. He started playing golf at age 35 because he felt he was too old for softball at that time. Even though he was new to golf as a player, his family gave him somewhat of a background in the sport.

“My older brothers were caddies,” he said. “They had clubs around the house. So, I was somewhat familiar with it.”

Joe played regularly recreationally and in local tournaments over the years. He played a lot at Belk Park in Wood River.

Orville had the reputation as one of the best golfers in Alton in the 1940s and 1950s.

“My brother (Orville) was really the best golfer in the area for years,” Joe said when asked about his family’s involvement in the game. “But I didn’t ever golf with him because I wasn’t golfing back then. Playing around here (in Florida), it’s a little different because people play all year around.”

