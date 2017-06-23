Adjusting to college

LaJarvia Brown left Alton High with 9 state medals, including 4 individual state championships, cementing herself as the most decorated female athlete in any sport in school history.

Her tremendous efforts helped land her a track and field scholarship to Texas A&M University to continue her illustrious career.

I recently got the opportunity to catch up with Brown on her first season with the Aggies and transitioning to Division I athletics from the prep stage. And there were definitely some lessons to be learned.

“I think I learned mentally I could be a lot stronger,” the 3-time Class 3A state champion triple jumper and 1-time 100-meter high hurdle state champ for AHS said. “In high school it was a lot easier for me because I was one of the best, no matter what meet we went to, but here wherever we go I’m going to have competition regardless so I have to be mentally in it. I was learning this year to get over things really fast and move forward so I could help contribute for the team.”

Not only is it a challenging transition in athletics, there’s the academic side. Brown said that was taxing at times, but she managed well.

“I’m definitely a lot busier and it’s a strict routine,” she said. “We do the same thing every day. It’s school, practice and then study hall, then we travel every week. It’s just a lot harder, because in high school we would leave for a meet that morning and ride the bus there. Here we’ll leave 2 to 3 days before a meet, so as a student-athlete you can miss 2 to 3 days of class for a meet. It was just hard to miss out on that much class work, but once you get the hang of it, it’s pretty good. They want you to do well academically as well as athletically.

“I had a good first semester. The second semester was tougher with all the traveling, but once I got a schedule going I made it work. It was difficult, though, because outdoor we traveled every weekend because we don’t have an outdoor track.”

Brown made her presence felt for the Aggies in the Reveille Invite at A&M, the first indoor meet of the season and her first time in the collegiate spotlight.

She finished third in the long jump with a leap of 18 feet, 1.75 inches. She also won the 60-meter hurdles in 8.64 seconds. That was good for the second-best indoor time in that event for Texas A&M during the ‘17 indoor season. Her long jump mark stood as the third best for the indoor season, although she scratched on 4 of her 5 attempts.

“I didn’t really have that many nerves because that was my first time jumping, but I just got a slow start in the jumps because I was trying to change so much the way I came down the runway,” Brown said. “I kept scratching a lot and it started to get real frustrating. I didn’t have a good year like I wanted to in the long jump. I wanted to have good years in both jumps, but the long jump didn’t really work out this year.”

Winning her first hurdles race gave her a big boost, though.

“That definitely gave me a lot of confidence,” she said. “I felt like I was ready for the finals. The coach who does the hurdles here is phenomenal, so I thought I was prepared, but when the finals came I just completely messed up my approach and it didn’t go as planned. The coaches have been working with me though and I feel good about it.”

Brown went on to a pretty solid indoor season, capped with jumping 41-11.25 at the Southeast Conference Indoor Championships at Vanderbilt University in Nashville. That was the best mark of the indoor season for the Aggies.

That performance had Brown’s confidence soaring, but unfortunately she hit a roadblock once the outdoor campaign began.

“I did well in the triple, but it was still an uphill battle with my approach. I kept scratching a lot, but after SEC Indoors I started to get on a roll,” she said. “I started to gain my confidence because when I first started triple jumping I went 38 feet, so I was doing really bad. Then I got on a roll and got it together. I made No. 9 all-time (at Texas A&M) at the SEC Indoor championships and made the 2017 all-freshman SEC team, so that was good.

“I just tried to carry that into outdoor, and my first meet outside I jumped 42-6 and my next meet was Texas Relays, I jumped 43-00 and then unfortunately I got hurt and was in a boot for 7 1/2 weeks. I missed a lot but I came back for the NCAA West preliminary rounds to make it to nationals. That went well, there was a little pain, but I tried to push through it and get back on track. I missed qualifying by a quarter inch. I jumped 42-10.75 and 42-11 qualified for nationals.”

That jump at the NCAA West Prelims at the University of Texas sits 10th on the all-time list at A&M.

Dealing with the injury was new for Brown, and she’s still working through it.

“It was a stress reaction,” Brown said. “They caught it before it turned into a stress fracture. They still put me in a boot for a long time.

“It was tough. I didn’t know how to take it, but everyone kept telling me to stay strong and even though I was missing some of the biggest meets, I still had a chance to come back for regionals. I was restricted to no activity. They told me to stay mentally tough, but it was tough.”

Her major focuses this year was adjusting to college and working on her running techniques for her approach. Of course, the injury was a setback. Brown still isn’t training at the moment and plans to have a fairly quiet summer besides taking classes beginning in July.

She now knows what her focus needs to be for her sophomore season, and that’s just believing in herself.

“Be confident,” she said. “I think confidence is a major key. I had a bunch of confidence in high school and I need to carry that with me.”

