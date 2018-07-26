ADULT SOFTBALL: Riverbend represents at ASA Class D state

Submitted photo Submitted Photo

The Illinois Amateur Softball Association (ASA) conducted the Class D and E state tournaments in Decatur on July 20-22 with the Riverbend having a good showing.

New Breed/Gorillaz and Ace Tech, both based out of Bethalto, squared off in the Class D championship game. New Breed came out of the loser’s bracket to double dip unbeaten Ace Tech, beating them twice to win the title. New Breed squeaked out a 14-13 win in the final game.

New Breed was 8-1 overall in the tournament, while Ace Tech posted a 4-2 mark.

Members of New Breed include, Nick Bramlet, Cody Calvert, Richard Calvert, David Cotts, DeVon Haynes, Charlie Hurt, Ronnie Jackson, Adam Keene, Brandon Keene, Mike Lammert, Jordan Orban, C.J. Spink, Travis Springman, Jeremy Stone, Tyler Timmins and Landon Wilson.

Ace Tech was comprised of, Cody Fry, James Guthrie, Trevor Panyik, Michael Rhoades, Matt Schell, Zach Sedlacek, Doug Short, Dustin Suttles, Kevin Tharp, Josh Vanausdoll, Frank Visser, Shane Wall and Levi Wallace.

Both teams were well represented on the all-tournament team also. A pitcher, Hurt of New Breed was named MVP. Other all-tournament members included, Brandon Keene, catcher, Orban, first base, Lammert, second base and Spink, middle infield, all of New Breed and Guthrie, catcher, Tharp, shortstop, Visser, third base and outfielders Rhoades and Sedlacek of Ace Tech.