AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: April 27, 2018

Soccer | Morgan Wilson
Wilson, a senior, helped CM win three matches last week. The Eagles beat EA-WR 8-0, Jersey 1-0 and Staunton 6-2. Wilson scored in all three matches.
Wilson entered this week with a team-high 19 goals on the season, surpassing last year’s total of 18. She will continue her career at McKendree next season.
WILSON’S STATS VS. EA-WR
7 shots, 1 goal, 2 assists
WILSON’S STATS VS. JERSEY
12 shots, 1 goal
WILSON’S STATS VS. STAUNTON
10 shots, 4 goals, 1 assists
Softball | Morgan Moxey
Moxey, a EA-WR senior, had a team-best .491 average entering this week.
HITTING STATS VS. CIVIC MEMORIAL
2-3, HR, 2RBI, 2R
HITTING STATS VS. ROXANA
1-2, R, 2SB
HITTING STATS VS. STAUNTON
3-4, HR, 2RBI, 1R, SB
HITTING STATS VS. BUNKER HILL
3-4, 2RBI, 3R, SB
HITTING STATS VS. NOKOMIS
2-2, 2HR, 3RBI, 2R
SEASON STATS ENTERING THIS WEEK
.491 AVG, 28R, 8HR, 21RBI, 13SB
