AdVantage Riverbend Athletes of the Week: April 27, 2018

Soccer | Morgan Wilson

Wilson, a senior, helped CM win three matches last week. The Eagles beat EA-WR 8-0, Jersey 1-0 and Staunton 6-2. Wilson scored in all three matches.

Wilson entered this week with a team-high 19 goals on the season, surpassing last year’s total of 18. She will continue her career at McKendree next season.

WILSON’S STATS VS. EA-WR

7 shots, 1 goal, 2 assists

WILSON’S STATS VS. JERSEY

12 shots, 1 goal

WILSON’S STATS VS. STAUNTON

10 shots, 4 goals, 1 assists

Softball | Morgan Moxey

Moxey, a EA-WR senior, had a team-best .491 average entering this week.

HITTING STATS VS. CIVIC MEMORIAL

2-3, HR, 2RBI, 2R

HITTING STATS VS. ROXANA

1-2, R, 2SB

HITTING STATS VS. STAUNTON

3-4, HR, 2RBI, 1R, SB

HITTING STATS VS. BUNKER HILL

3-4, 2RBI, 3R, SB

HITTING STATS VS. NOKOMIS

2-2, 2HR, 3RBI, 2R

SEASON STATS ENTERING THIS WEEK

.491 AVG, 28R, 8HR, 21RBI, 13SB

