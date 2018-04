Softball | Maria Smith

Smith, a sophomore, drove in the game-winning run in the Tigers’ come-from-behind 6-5 win over the Belleville West Maroons in 11 innnings on April 10 at the District 7 Sports Complex. She delivered an RBI single to left that scored Lauren Taplin from second.

HITTING STATS VS. BELLEVILLE WEST

3-6, 2RBI, 2SB

SEASON STATS ENTERING THIS WEEK

.348 AVG, 5R, 2B, HR, 5RBI, 5SB

