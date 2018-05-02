AdVantage Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: May 2, 2018

Soccer | Macy Hoppes

Hoppes reached the double-digit mark in goals for the first time after scoring two in the 4-0 home victory over the East Alton-Wood River Oilers on April 19. The Father McGivney sophomore midfielder now has a team-high 11 goals on the season, surpassing last year’s mark of six.

Hoppes also had two-goal performances against Centralia, Breese Central and Anna-Jonesboro and scored a goal apiece against Jersey, Springfield Southeast and Staunton.

SEASON STATS ENTERING THIS WEEK

11 goals, 5 assists, 27 points, 5 game-winning goals

