AdVantage Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: May 16, 2018

Baseball | Drake Westcott

Westcott is off a strong start in May. The EHS sophomore helped his coach, Tim Funkhouser, pick up his 600th career victory by going 2 for 2 in the Tigers’ 3-2 win over Lockport on May 4 in the Tiger Classic. In that contest, Westcott scored the game-winning run on a double by Reid Hendrickson in the bottom of the seventh.

WESTCOTT’S HITTING STATS IN MAY

.476 BA R-9 HR-2 RBI-7 2B-2 BB-12

SEASON STATS ENTERING THIS WEEK

.529 BA R-30 HR-5 RBI-31 2B-11 3B-2 BB-29

