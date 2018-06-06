AdVantage Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: June 6, 2018

Tennis | Zach Trimpe

Trimpe, a junior for Edwardsville, narrowly missed earning a state medal at the Class AA state tournament on May 26. Last season, Trimpe and Alex Gray won a doubles state title in AA, but he decided to go singles this year. He was 6-2 at state and 40-9 on the season. After winning his first round match over Lockport’s Seth Yaeger, Trimpe lost in the second round to Maine South’s Danilo Kovacevic. He responded by winning five straight consolation round matches, including a quarterfinal victory over Kovacevic. He ultimately lost 6-4, 2-6 (11-9) in the consolation semifinals.

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter