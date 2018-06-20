AdVantage Edwardsville Athlete of the Week: June 20, 2018

Softball | Emma Lewis

Lewis earned the third all-Southwestern Conference award of her high school softball career after batting .357 with a career-high three home runs — including one in the 4-3 loss to Rock Island in the Class 4A Pekin Sectional finals — and 15 RBIs. The Edwardsville senior infielder helped her team win its sixth straight Southwestern Conference title with a 14-0 record. Lewis was one of nine Edwardsville players on this year’s all-SWC softball team.

CONFERENCE AWARDS

Sophomore year — Third team

Junior year — First team

Senior year — Second team

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter