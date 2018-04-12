AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: April 12, 2018

Baseball | Cameron Hibbets

Hibbets turned in a strong performance on the mound and at the plate in the Granite City Warriors’ 16-1 win over Riverview Gardens on March 31 at Babe Champion Field that ended after three innings because of the 10-run rule. The Granite City junior pitched a no-hitter, giving up no earned runs, striking out eight and walking four to pick up his first win on the mound this season. He also had two hits with two runs scored and a season-high four RBIs. Hibbets, who earned all-Southwestern Conference honors as designated hitter last year, is hitting .333 with eight RBIs.

