AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: April 26, 2018

Track and Field | Andrew O’Keefe

O’Keefe won 2 events at the Granite City Invitational on April 13. He placed first in the 3,200-meter run in 9:36.21 and in the 1,600 in 4:21, becoming the lone Granite City athlete to win a championship at the meet. He also won the 1,600 at the Granite City meet for the second year in a row.

O’KEEFE’S FIRST-PLACE FINISHES IN 2018

March 17: Gene Armer Indoor Invitational (1,600)

March 24: Illinois Indoor Top Times Class 3A Championships (1,600)

April 9: Freeburg Invitational (800, 1,600-meter relay)

April 13: Granite City Invitational (1,600, 3,200)