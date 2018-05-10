AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: May 10, 2018

Track and Field | Toni Rush

Rush, a Granite City High School junior, placed first in the 100 and the 200 at the Madison County large-school championship meet on April 24, came out on top in the 100 at the Southwestern Conference meet on May 2 and helped the 1,600-meter relay team pick up a victory in a school-record time of 4:16.8 at the Warrior Relays on April 27.

RUSH’S FIRST-PLACE FINISHES IN 2018

Freeburg Invitational: 100 (12.68 seconds), 200 (26.31)

Madison County Championships: 100 (12.73), 200 (25.47)

Warrior Relays: 4x400 (4:16.8), 800-meter sprint medley relay (1:52.2)

Southwestern Conference Meet: 100 (12.29)

