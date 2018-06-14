AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: June 14, 2018

Soccer | Anna Stearns

Stearns’ first varsity season with the Granite City girls soccer team this spring was a successful one. The Granite City sophomore earned second-team all-Southwestern Conference and honorable mention all-sectional honors for her strong defense. She helped her team record 12 shutouts and allow just 19 goals. Stearns earned player of the game honors for her efforts in the Warriors’ 2-0 win over Marquette (Mo.) in the Parkway Central Showcase on March 23.

STEARNS’ SEASON STATISTICS

2 goals, 1 assist, 5 points, 3 yellow cards

