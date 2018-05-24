AdVantage Granite City Athlete of the Week: May 24, 2018

Softball | Morgan Tanksley

Tanksley helped the Granite City softball team pull off its first doubleheader sweep of the season on May 13 against the Springfield Senators on the road. The Granite City senior pitcher went 3 for 6 with 3 RBIs and combined for 22 strikeouts in the two games. She struck out a season-high 14 in the first game. The Warriors won 3-2 in the first game and 4-2 in the second.

TANKSLEY’S STATS AGAINST SPRINGFIELD

First game: 2 for 3, 2B, 3B, 3RBIs, BB (hitting) 7.0IP, 2R, 2ER, 8H, 1BB, 14K (pitching)

Second game: 1 for 3, BB (hitting) 7.0IP, 2R, 1ER, 3H, 1BB, 8K (pitching)

Follow AdVantage Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter